GT Software partners with Information Balance to extend legacy application modernization capability
The partnership brings together two companies with years of experience in helping companies adapt and align their IT technologies to business strategy by integrating existing legacy systems and data to new technologies. Under the terms of the agreement, GT Software will resell Information Balance's application portfolio analysis and management solution, ib-ARM, to complement Ivory Service Architect, its industry leading mainframe integration solution.
With Ivory Service Architect, mainframe developers can seamlessly integrate new technologies like mobile, Web-based portals, business process management and packaged applications.
ib-ARM helps organizations to gain visibility into, understand and document their application portfolio. ib-ARM is an indispensable tool on the road to modernization.
The robust solution creates a searchable database of information relating to all legacy applications, significantly streamlining the process of development and modernization planning. Users can also easily understand language, code and data structures, in addition to the relationships between communications and web services used to deliver applications, assisting them to regain control of their core business processes.
Wilson Rains, Vice President of Global Alliances comments: "ib-ARM will help enable our customers to identify and exploit mainframe legacy extension points quickly and accurately. The integration of the tools will also create complete lineage and traceability from the modern front ends to the legacy backend."
Development teams from GT Software and Information Balance will be working closely together in order to help businesses use ib-ARM effectively for planning and also to maintain audit trails of application development work on an ongoing basis.
Gabor Szirmak, CEO, Information Balance comments: "ib-ARM is a well-established solution that has been built on Information Balance's expertise in source code parsing and application and software discovery and modernization.
We are very pleased to have formed a partnership with GT Software and look forward to collaborating with their teams in order to help organizations meet the challenge of future-proofing their business applications."
Masters of application modernization, GT Software's proven solutions power mainframe integration with today's technologies. Currently, more than 2,500 organizations across the globe trust GT Software's solutions to ensure all their IT team are able to drive forward innovation that improves customer experiences, increases operational efficiency and generates revenue.
Information Balance, Inc. is a leader in the Application Understanding and Source Code Analysis software market. Its flagship product ib-ARM (ib-Application-
Information Balance is headquartered in Toronto, ON.
