Country(s)
Industry News
CarePICS Announces New Advisory Board Member
Dr. Lee Rogers is a podiatrist, fellowship-trained in diabetic limb salvage, who founded the first Amputation Prevention Center. He has authored over 150 published papers, books, and book chapters on limb salvage, policy and practice, and he has delivered more than 400 lectures around the world.
Rogers received the Rising Star Award from the American Podiatric Medical Association for outstanding national accomplishments in 2011 and was selected as one of the most influential podiatrists in America by Podiatry Management Magazine. Rogers was selected as Educator of the Year by the California Podiatric Medical Association in 2012 and given the Master's Award from the American Professional Wound Care Association in 2013.
He is the former chair of the American Diabetes Association's Foot Care Council and is currently the diabetes liaison to the APMA. He is a director of the American Board of Podiatric Medicine, the national certifying board for podiatrists.
He was vice-chair of the California Podiatry Political Action Committee and a director on the board of the Los Angeles County Podiatry Medical Society.
Dr. Rogers also serves as the medical director of the Amputation Prevention Centers of America, a division of RestorixHealth, managing 200 wound centers in 35 states.
Dr. Rogers' work has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, US News & World Report and he's been a guest on ABC's The Doctors Show and featured on PBS's American Medical Journal and Al Jazeera International's The Cure.
About CarePICS, LLC
CarePICS, LLC is a software application developer located in Raleigh, NC addressing the needs of both acute and post-acute settings in wound care as a disease state. Our focus on population health management across all care continuums with a tool that allows interaction between all care settings of all clinicians is unique in its approach to this growing problem in health care. "A population management solution to facilitate care... not just data collection."
Media Contact
Robertson Williams
Project Manager
robertson.williams@
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse