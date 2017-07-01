CarePICS Announces New VP of Sales

Contact

-- CarePICS, LLC is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Wes Snodgrass as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Wes will be responsible for the leadership of the CarePICS sales team, developing new business opportunities and providing solutions to meet customer needs.Wes is a well-known figure in the healthcare industry with 20+ years of experience. The first 20 years of his career were spent in various account management roles within BD and ConvaTec where he demonstrated his innate ability for communicating with customers. From there, Wes went on to hold the position of Director of National Accounts for KCI, where he was responsible for business interactions with all strategic HPG components, HCA Supply Chain, and key Integrated Delivery Networks with Premier.In addition, Wes has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry leaders. His string winning attitude and personaility are assets that will complement and enhance CarePICS's ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to develop and provide quality, innovating technologies to the marketplace.CarePICS, LLC is software application developer located in Raleigh, NC addressing the needs of both acute and post-acute settings in wound care as a disease state. Our focus on population health management across all care continuums with a tool that allows interaction between all care settings of all clinicians is unique in its approach to this growing problem in health care. "A population management solution to facilitate care... not just data collection."www.carepics.com