Country(s)
Industry News
CarePICS, LLC Showcased CarePICS Remote Clinical Imagery System at Premier Inc.'s Annual Breakthroughs Conference
CarePICS Remote Clinical Imagery System was debuted during the conference's annual Innovation Celebration. The event recognizes advances in healthcare while highlighting industry suppliers committed to innovation and improving patient outcomes.
"CarePICS, LLC shares Premier's commitment to providing valuable products to our alliance members that are safe, high-quality and cost-effective,"
Clinicians and other health system members of Premier selected CarePICS Remote Clinical Imagery System to be showcased at the Innovation Celebration due to its uniqueness, ability to have an impact on unmet clinical needs and potential to improve patient care.
CarePICS enables HIPAA compliant patient screening and consults in real time or store and forward formats of wound and dermatology conditions. The auto calibration measuring feature speeds wound measurements while greatly improving accuracy. The application works between IOS and Android smart device platforms and compatible with major electronic medical record systems. It allows voice, text and imagery sharing between for population health management between care partners in different delivery networks such as hospitals, physician practices, home health agencies and skilled nursing facilities. The enclosed link gives a practical descriptive of clinical use of this tool. www.carepics.com
"We here at the CarePICS company are extremely appreciative of the opportunity to showcase our technology to the thousands of participants attending Premier's annual conference. It was a wonderful podium for a software application development company such as ours to obtain unbelievable exposure. We strongly believe that our tool will enable population health management of wounds in an integrated health delivery network that will change the paradigm of care for this disease state", said Terry Williams, Chief Technical Officer, " and a big shout out to Premier management for staging a truly unique and one of its kind event!"
Any supplier, regardless of whether the company is contracted with Premier, can be considered for participation in the Innovation Celebration. Premier contracts with more than 1,200 suppliers.
For more detailed information, including a video of CarePICS, visit: http://breakthroughs.premierinc.com/
About Premier Inc.
Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 U.S. hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Please visit Premier's news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com.
About CarePICS, LLC
CarePICS, LLC is software application developer located in Raleigh, NC addressing the needs of both acute and post-acute settings in wound care as a disease state. Our focus on population health management across all care continuums with a tool that allows interaction between all care settings of all clinicians is unique in its approach to this growing problem in health care. "A population management solution to facilitate care... not just data collection."
Media Contact
Robertson Williams
Project Manager
robertson.williams@
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 30, 2017