Valify Announces The Launch Of Its New Sourcing Collaboration Suite
Founded in 2014 by industry experts, Valify has set the standard in purchased services expense management and has proven to be the solution that consistently delivers millions of dollars in savings annually to healthcare organizations nationwide. Valify's new Sourcing Collaboration Suite connects seamlessly into its unrivaled database of $165 billion in benchmarked purchased services spend. Consistent with Valify's spend management and benchmarking platforms, the Sourcing Collaboration Suite provides an intuitive technology tool that further streamlines subscribers' daily processes, empowering better decision-making, simplifying vendor management, and accelerating RFP authoring – all from Valify's integrated platform.
The Valify Sourcing Collaboration Suite accelerates and improves the RFP process by providing:
● An inventory of rich, purchased services category-specific templates
● User-friendly RFP authoring interface
● Integration with Valify's Vendor Market Share solution for creating unprecedented vendor transparency and maximizing bidding competition
● A centralized vendor portal for managing submissions, communication, and milestone tracking
"In 2014, we launched the industry's first spend visibility solution for purchased services. Since then our database has remained unmatched in breadth and depth and we've continually added services that offer actionable insights when evaluating savings opportunities,"
To learn more or to request a demonstration, visit http://getvalify.com/
About Valify
Valify, named as a Gartner "Cool Vendor" for Supply Chain Execution Technologies in 2017, is a purchased services technology solution that allows healthcare organizations to quickly identify, benchmark, and track savings in over 1,200 categories. With proprietary benchmarking analysis, market share insights, and customizable RFP templates, Valify provides a proven end-to-end purchased services solution for healthcare organizations to increase efficiency, productivity, and savings.
