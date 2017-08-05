 
News By Tag
* Healthcare It
* Purchased services
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Frisco
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

Valify Announces The Launch Of Its New Sourcing Collaboration Suite

 
 
Valify's Sourcing Collaboration Suite
Valify's Sourcing Collaboration Suite
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Healthcare It
Purchased services
Software

Industry:
Software

Location:
Frisco - Texas - US

Subject:
Features

FRISCO, Texas - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Valify, a purchased services technology solution that enables healthcare organizations to quickly identify spend, benchmark performance, and monitor savings in over 1,200 spend categories, today announced it is launching their Sourcing Collaboration Suite. With today's launch of an inaugural module centered on creating and managing requests for proposals (RFPs), Valify extends its lead as the healthcare industry's most comprehensive cost management solution for purchased services.

Founded in 2014 by industry experts, Valify has set the standard in purchased services expense management and has proven to be the solution that consistently delivers millions of dollars in savings annually to healthcare organizations nationwide. Valify's new Sourcing Collaboration Suite connects seamlessly into its unrivaled database of $165 billion in benchmarked purchased services spend. Consistent with Valify's spend management and benchmarking platforms, the Sourcing Collaboration Suite provides an intuitive technology tool that further streamlines subscribers' daily processes, empowering better decision-making, simplifying vendor management, and accelerating RFP authoring – all from Valify's integrated platform.

The Valify Sourcing Collaboration Suite accelerates and improves the RFP process by providing:

●      An inventory of rich, purchased services category-specific templates

●      User-friendly RFP authoring interface

●      Integration with Valify's Vendor Market Share solution for creating unprecedented vendor transparency and maximizing bidding competition
(Read more: http://blog.getvalify.com/new-market-share-product-featur...)

●      Side-by-side proposal scoring for objective analysis of financial and non-financial factors

●      A centralized vendor portal for managing submissions, communication, and milestone tracking

"In 2014, we launched the industry's first spend visibility solution for purchased services. Since then our database has remained unmatched in breadth and depth and we've continually added services that offer actionable insights when evaluating savings opportunities," said Chris Heckler, President and CEO of Valify. "With the launch of the Sourcing Collaboration Suite, we are closing the loop to provide the only true end-to-end purchased services spend management platform."

To learn more or to request a demonstration, visit http://getvalify.com/demo-valify.

About Valify
Valify, named as a Gartner "Cool Vendor" for Supply Chain Execution Technologies in 2017, is a purchased services technology solution that allows healthcare organizations to quickly identify, benchmark, and track savings in over 1,200 categories. With proprietary benchmarking analysis, market share insights, and customizable RFP templates, Valify provides a proven end-to-end purchased services solution for healthcare organizations to increase efficiency, productivity, and savings.

Contact
Kelley Miller
***@getvalify.com
End
Source:
Email:***@getvalify.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare It, Purchased services, Software
Industry:Software
Location:Frisco - Texas - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share