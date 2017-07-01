News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HAGA 50 Varieties Heirloom Seed Packs All Set for Amazon Prime Day
HAGA has prepared hundreds of its heirloom survival seeds pack to meet the multiple orders of customers during the 3-day Amazon Prime Sale.
Now that HAGA is all set for Amazon Prime Day 2017, all that's left is waiting for the event to come. A representative expressed the seed company's great excitement and anticipation for the yearly sale. "We always look forward to Prime Day every year because many people buy several packs of our heirloom survival seeds. In fact, a lot of our customers say that they patiently wait for Prime Day because they know the seeds will go on sale. People don't want to miss the huge 20% discount we're giving so many of them buy a seed pack for themselves, and a couple more for their friends and loved ones," he said.
The representative also noted that every time the heirloom seeds are on sale, people love to purchase them in multiple packs. Sometimes they order 2 packs, 3 packs or 5 packs at a time. Some Amazon customers even order as many as 10 packs, which never fails to impress the team at HAGA.
"It's really impressive when a customer orders 10 packs or more. I don't think they need all those seeds so they're probably giving them away to their friends and loved ones to help them grow a vegetable garden or prepare for a future disaster. It's nice to know that people aren't only thinking about themselves but also want to ensure the emergency food supply of those they love most," the representative remarked.
Amazon shoppers can buy multiple packs of the 50 Varieties Heirloom Survival Seeds beginning on July 10, Monday. By using the coupon code VEGSEEDS during checkout, customers can enjoy 20% off on every purchase they make. This sale will run until midnight of July 12, so everyone is encouraged to order within the 3-day Amazon Prime Sale to claim the discounted price.
More details about the heirloom non-gmo seeds are available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company offers heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survival experts.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse