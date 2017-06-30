News By Tag
Fyne Dining at the Yot Spot's Saloon
As the summer season enters full swing, the Saloon at the Yot Spot proves popular with local trade and visitors alike
The arrival at the beginning of the season of chef Sarah Litster brought fresh changes to the menu and the introduction of the famous Yot Spot fresh afternoon tea and afternoon fizz. The menu changes through the day from breakfast to lunch, with light bites through the afternoon and heartier meals in the evenings. But it doesn't end there - the "Galley" takeaway counter is the perfect way to pick up a bite to eat and a coffee to go.
Restaurant manager Julie Russell still runs a tight ship front of house, and the new cocktail menus are certainly keeping staff on their toes.
"We are delighted with the feedback to the changes in the restaurant in recent months" commented owner Michael Forbes. "The visit of HRH the Princess Royal was a fitting launch for our afternoon teas, and we welcome the response to the new menus on social media. Julie and the staff have been working tirelessly in getting ready for the season - not only in the restaurant but in all the other aspects of the business, of which there are plenty!"
Michael refers to the fact that the Yot Spot has much on offer, including bike hire, canal transit assistance, a busy post office, a gift shop with art gallery area, meeting space to rent, toilets, showers, a laundry and much more.
"Our shop manager Aidan MacKay has done a great job in bringing all the aspects of the business together to offer a one stop shop for visitors to the area, whether by boat on the canal, or for those coming by road and making use of the large, free parking area. We are very much looking forward to the season - and I personally look forward to regularly sampling any new dishes as they come onto the menu!"
Further info on the Yot Spot and the services on offer can be found at http://www.theyotspot.com
Aidan MacKay
01546 602777
***@theyotspot.com
