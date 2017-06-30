 
July 2017





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery – A Free Webinar to learn in depth on DevOps Platform

After the grant success of the C-level event "I/O: Intelligent Outsourcing", Bridge Global is conducting a free webinar under BEAM (Bridge Events And Meets) on September 6th, 2017.
 
 
bridgeglobal_freewebinar DevOps
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The webinar on "Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery" is intended for the elite members of the technology world, who are struggling to achieve quality and cost efficiency with their software development process.

In most of the enterprises, the technology environment is some way feels complex in a way that concerns are evolving around IT Security, Compliance and Continuous Delivery success. In this webinar, you would be learning how to implement DevOps practices in enterprises that will actually improve your ability to manage risk and meet requirements on time.

We have two strong panelists to share their knowledge and hard-earned experience on DevOps area. Anuraj, a highly motivated, enthusiastic and passionate DevOps engineer who makes no compromise on quality on delivering projects. He has Fully emerged into the world of Agile development and the DevOps platform in his seven years of IT industry career. Next, we have Saji Xavier, an accomplished DevOps specialist with 10+ years of progressive experience in quality and project management. He is helping customers make the transition from traditional development practices to DevOps culture, tooling, and processes that increase the release frequency and quality of software.

The following topics would be covered in the webinar.

DevOps vs. Traditional Approach.

Addressing the Delivery Challenges

Why Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery is so relevant?

DevOps vs Release Management

Best Practices

Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-webinar-on-practical-de..., to register.

