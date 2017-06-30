News By Tag
Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery – A Free Webinar to learn in depth on DevOps Platform
After the grant success of the C-level event "I/O: Intelligent Outsourcing", Bridge Global is conducting a free webinar under BEAM (Bridge Events And Meets) on September 6th, 2017.
In most of the enterprises, the technology environment is some way feels complex in a way that concerns are evolving around IT Security, Compliance and Continuous Delivery success. In this webinar, you would be learning how to implement DevOps practices in enterprises that will actually improve your ability to manage risk and meet requirements on time.
We have two strong panelists to share their knowledge and hard-earned experience on DevOps area. Anuraj, a highly motivated, enthusiastic and passionate DevOps engineer who makes no compromise on quality on delivering projects. He has Fully emerged into the world of Agile development and the DevOps platform in his seven years of IT industry career. Next, we have Saji Xavier, an accomplished DevOps specialist with 10+ years of progressive experience in quality and project management. He is helping customers make the transition from traditional development practices to DevOps culture, tooling, and processes that increase the release frequency and quality of software.
The following topics would be covered in the webinar.
DevOps vs. Traditional Approach.
Addressing the Delivery Challenges
Why Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery is so relevant?
DevOps vs Release Management
Best Practices
Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
Shintu Manuel
***@bridge-global.com
