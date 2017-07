Wired for Speed, HashedIn Delivers Business Outcomes Faster

The Customers of HashedIn will now be able to launch products faster

-- HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, the Bangalore-based Enterprise Digital Solutions Company has unveiled its new theme of 'Wired for Speed' and its revamped enterprise solution offerings. "Wired for Speed" underscores the company's specialized capabilities to deliver digital software solutions faster to enterprises operating in hypercompetitive markets.On this occasion, Himanshu Varshney, CEO of HashedIn Technologies said "Speed is a crucial competitive advantage in every industry that is being disrupted by rapid technological changes. Over the last seven years, HashedIn has consistently exceeded the expectations of our customers when it comes to delivering digital products ahead of time. As our customers increasingly compete on time in their respective markets, we thought it fit to call out our carefully engineered capabilities to deliver cutting edge digital products faster. Our new tagline 'Wired for Speed' isn't just an aspiration but a true reflection of our capabilities to help enterprises achieve business outcomes at speedAbout HashedIn TechnologiesHashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd is India's leading technology firm specialized in Enterprise Product Innovation and Software Modernization. HashedIn has successfully served 80+ customers since its inception across industries and continents and has helped them launch new products faster, disrupt industries, streamline and scale operations and reduce costs.To learn more about HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, please visit https://www.hashedin.com/