How to fix the missing mail tab options in Outlook

Are you missing the sorting and filtering options in Outlook 2016? We have a step by step workaround that will fixes the missing mail tab options in Outlook to have you back to sorting and filtering in no time!

-- If you are running Outlook version 1703 or higher, you may (or may not) have noticed that the option to sort email by ALL, UNREAD, MENTIONED and options for filtering mail by DATE and Newest have disappeared. This change is due to Build 7967.2161. Microsoft has changed the mail viewing options for Outlook in order to make room on the toolbar for the Focused Inbox feature.If it hasn't already, the change is coming to your inbox on a future update. To find your version of Outlook go toYour version of Outlook will be listed at the top.On their website, Microsoft has stated that there is "currently no option to revert to the prior behavior" - so for anyone missing these features don't worry! Your email can still be sorted and filtered, it just requires a bit of work.To check how your e-mail is currently being sorted, check for the small triangle on the field of headers, the column with the triangle indicates the current sorting cirtirea.To sort by Unread, Mentioned or other Filters, select thebutton and select your choice from the dropdown menu. You can also selectto use options such as Date, From and other criteriaIn addition to the options above, you can also use thebutton located on the ribbon.For more information on using Outlook's Filter Email see Filter email messages on the Microsoft Support page.Adding your filters to the Quick Access Toolbar can help you save time when filtering your email. In the example below shows how to add Unread mail messages to the Quick Access Toolbar:Click anywhere in the Outlook Search box. When the Search tab commands become available on the toolbar,andYou can also use thefilter, but it will first need to add it to the ribbon. To customize the ribbon,Under Customize the Ribbon Main Tabs,and rename the group to ArrangeIn the "Choose commands from" column,- scroll down toandClick the name of the group (Arrange by) under Customize the Ribbon and(this can be changed later if you would like to move it somewhere else.)to add the new group onto the Ribbon.andFor more information on using commands with the Quick Access toolbar see Customizing the Quick Access Toolbar.If you would like a PDF copy of these instructions for easy reference, the link can be found in our blog post at https://www.itispivotal.com