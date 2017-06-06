 
News By Tag
* Small Business Technology
* Computer Support
* Pivotal IT
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Spartanburg
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Pivotal IT Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Our redesigned site provides instant access, expanded resources, increased security and Office365 portal
 
 
pivotal-it-redesign-image
pivotal-it-redesign-image
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Small Business Technology
Computer Support
Pivotal IT

Industry:
Business

Location:
Spartanburg - South Carolina - US

Subject:
Websites

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Pivotal IT is excited to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website. We've been busy streamlining menus, simplifying navigation, and building a responsive layout for all platforms to provide a better experience and more resources and information.

FOUR THINGS YOU'LL LOVE ABOUT THE NEW ITISPIVOTAL.COM WEBSITE RIGHT NOW:

• SSL Encryption – For a more secure, confidential connection
• ‍Get Support – Connect instantly to technicians via ScreenConnect using the Get Support links located in the footer, side navigation or on the Contact Us page.
• ‍Office365 – Details and information for Microsoft's Office 365 platform, including the ability to send a purchase request directly to sales from the page.
• Webroot – Cybersecurity news and current threat trends from our Webroot SecureAnywhere page.

We will continually be expanding our online content (especially under the Resources section) to bring you updated and relevant information, so we encourage you to bookmark it, check back often and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+ to receive notice when updates and new content are added.

START EXPLORING:

• ‍Reviews - comments from your satisfaction surveys are now featured on our front page!
• ‍Discover our resources section for information on security best practices for keeping your network and data safe, quick start guides, white papers and more.
• ‍Get the latest news and information from our Technology Blog

We would appreciate hearing how the experience is for you when you visit the new and improved http://www.itispivotal.com and how we can continue to improve it. If you have any comments, questions or suggestions for the new website that you would like to share with us, please do so by filling out the form on our Contact Us (https://www.itispivotal.com/contact-us) page

Contact
Beth Stewart, Pivotal IT
***@itispivotal.com
End
Source:
Email:***@itispivotal.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pivotal IT PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share