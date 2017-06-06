News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pivotal IT Launches Newly Redesigned Website
Our redesigned site provides instant access, expanded resources, increased security and Office365 portal
FOUR THINGS YOU'LL LOVE ABOUT THE NEW ITISPIVOTAL.COM WEBSITE RIGHT NOW:
• SSL Encryption – For a more secure, confidential connection
• Get Support – Connect instantly to technicians via ScreenConnect using the Get Support links located in the footer, side navigation or on the Contact Us page.
• Office365 – Details and information for Microsoft's Office 365 platform, including the ability to send a purchase request directly to sales from the page.
• Webroot – Cybersecurity news and current threat trends from our Webroot SecureAnywhere page.
We will continually be expanding our online content (especially under the Resources section) to bring you updated and relevant information, so we encourage you to bookmark it, check back often and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+ to receive notice when updates and new content are added.
START EXPLORING:
• Reviews - comments from your satisfaction surveys are now featured on our front page!
• Discover our resources section for information on security best practices for keeping your network and data safe, quick start guides, white papers and more.
• Get the latest news and information from our Technology Blog
We would appreciate hearing how the experience is for you when you visit the new and improved http://www.itispivotal.com and how we can continue to improve it. If you have any comments, questions or suggestions for the new website that you would like to share with us, please do so by filling out the form on our Contact Us (https://www.itispivotal.com/
Contact
Beth Stewart, Pivotal IT
***@itispivotal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse