Cash Practice Systems Release Only EMV Terminal to Connect to Web Platform
Chiropractic Software Company, Cash Practice Systems, has released a new feature giving their Auto-Debit System the ability to integrate with an EMV (chip enabled) credit card terminal. This technology integration is the first of it's kind.
This technology is the first of it's kind in the industry and is used to support the merchant processing for the Auto-Debit System portion of their software. EMV Terminals have been around for a long time. However, they have always operated as an independent device or connected to native software applications.
Until now, EMV technology was not easy to connect to web-based software as a service applications. This technology was developed in conjunction with Cash Practice Systems long time partnership with Processing Point Inc. Though this is a credit card system for chiropractors, it can be used by other service based businesses.
Cash Practice Systems' Founder & CEO, Dr. Miles Bodzin stated, "We've been working a long time on finding a suitable solution. We are thrilled to be offering our members this new technology, the purpose of which is to prevent the use of counterfeit credit cards. And although it is uncommon for such fraud to occur in a healthcare provider's office, we wanted to ensure our members had a solution available for them."
Dr Bodzin went on to say, "We showed our solution to chiropractic's largest EHR provider, ChiroTouch. They were thrilled to know we would have this available for our mutual clients as they did not have a solution for EMV."
EMV is the new standard for chip-based Debit and Credit Card transactions on a global scale. EMV cards are smart cards with a chip in them that transmits the card information in an encrypted format.
Dr. Bodzin created www.CashPractice.com as a chiropractic software that helps users be less dependent on insurance and increase patient retention and cash collections. Users have their own merchant services, care plans, email marketing and wellness grades. Cash Practice supports the chiropractic industry as well as many other services industries. Whether they are building a cash practice from scratch or incorporate some insurance, the company offers all services needed to run a profitable business. For more information on Cash Practice Systems, visit www.CashPractice.com or call 877-343-8950.
Cash Practice Systems
***@cashpractice.com
