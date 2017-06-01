 
News By Tag
* Cash Practice
* Chiropractice Cash Practice
* Miles Bodzin Cash Practice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Cash Practice Systems CEO, Dr. Miles Bodzin Finalist for Most Admired CEO Awards

Dr. Miles Bodzin, CEO of Chiropractic software company, Cash Practice Systems, has been announced as a finalist for the 2017 Most Admired CEO Awards for the second year in a row. Event recognizes industry leaders and their achievements.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cash Practice
* Chiropractice Cash Practice
* Miles Bodzin Cash Practice

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

SAN DIEGO - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The San Diego Business Journal recognized the CEO of Cash Practice Systems, Dr. Miles Bodzin, as a finalist in their 2017 Most Admired CEO Awards. The awards recognize leaders for their achievements and success in their communities and industry.

To be considered a finalist, Dr. Miles Bodzin was nominated by his peers with a extensive application that asks why the nominee deserves to be recognized. It asks about accomplishments, awards and accolades as well as contributions to the community and the respective industry. If the nominee is found deserving, they are recognized as a finalist in these prestigious awards.

Accolades such as his professional achievements (being an Inc. 5000 Company and having a cover story in The American Chiropractor) and his empowerment of his employees' personal and professional development were all qualifying factors in the application process.

This is the second time Dr. Bodzin has won the award for his contributions to Cash Practice Systems.

When Dr. Bodzin was notified of this nomination, he was quoted as saying, "It is always an honor to be recognized for your leadership.  However, I could not do what I do without all the great people who work with me.  They're the ones that really deserve the recognition.  I suppose the saying 'Great leaders don't create followers; they create leaders' is what comes to mind."

Dr. Bodzin created www.CashPractice.com as a chiropractic software that helps users be less dependent on insurance and increase patient retention and cash collections.  Users have their own merchant services, care plans, email marketing and wellness grades. Cash Practice supports the chiropractic industry as well as many other services industries. Whether they are building a cash practice from scratch or incorporate some insurance, the company offers all services needed to run a profitable business.

For more information on Cash Practice Systems visit www.CashPractice.com or call 877-343-8950.

Contact
Amber Shepherd
***@cashpractice.com
End
Source:Cash Practice® Systems
Email:***@cashpractice.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cash Practice News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share