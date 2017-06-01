News By Tag
Cash Practice Systems CEO, Dr. Miles Bodzin Finalist for Most Admired CEO Awards
Dr. Miles Bodzin, CEO of Chiropractic software company, Cash Practice Systems, has been announced as a finalist for the 2017 Most Admired CEO Awards for the second year in a row. Event recognizes industry leaders and their achievements.
To be considered a finalist, Dr. Miles Bodzin was nominated by his peers with a extensive application that asks why the nominee deserves to be recognized. It asks about accomplishments, awards and accolades as well as contributions to the community and the respective industry. If the nominee is found deserving, they are recognized as a finalist in these prestigious awards.
Accolades such as his professional achievements (being an Inc. 5000 Company and having a cover story in The American Chiropractor)
This is the second time Dr. Bodzin has won the award for his contributions to Cash Practice Systems.
When Dr. Bodzin was notified of this nomination, he was quoted as saying, "It is always an honor to be recognized for your leadership. However, I could not do what I do without all the great people who work with me. They're the ones that really deserve the recognition. I suppose the saying 'Great leaders don't create followers; they create leaders' is what comes to mind."
Dr. Bodzin created www.CashPractice.com as a chiropractic software that helps users be less dependent on insurance and increase patient retention and cash collections. Users have their own merchant services, care plans, email marketing and wellness grades. Cash Practice supports the chiropractic industry as well as many other services industries. Whether they are building a cash practice from scratch or incorporate some insurance, the company offers all services needed to run a profitable business.
For more information on Cash Practice Systems visit www.CashPractice.com or call 877-343-8950.
