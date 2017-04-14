News By Tag
Cash Practice® Systems Releases Version 5.0 of the Cash Plan Calculator®
New Version of Cash Plan Calculator® includes a brand new feature designed to help deal with President Trumps' 7-Point Health Care reform plan. In his plan Price Transparency and High Deductible Insurance are outlined as two of the seven points.
Calculator® for creating compliant care plans on 4/23/2017. As the original payment plan template software designed for chiropractors in 2003, this new version expands on its ability to package their care in an affordable and compliant payment plan with greater accuracy and precision.
The new Visit Allocator is the major new innovation. It enables the provider to define what combination of services are provided for each and every visit as opposed to just a bundle of services with no definition as to when each are provided or in what combinations. This is especially important when using a Discount Medical Plan Organization with a Capped Visit Fee, such as ChiroHealthUSA. Cash Practice System members will now have the most accurate and compliant payment plan software available as a result of the new Visit Allocator.
"By using Cash Practice System's new Version 5.0 Cash Plan Calculator®, our providers are able to quickly and easily break down the patient's out of pocket expenses – thus eliminating confusion over patient finances early on so the patient can focus on feeling better," said Dr. Ray Foxworth, President of ChiroHealthUSA.
Dr. Foxworth went on to say, "As a result, more patients are completing the care recommended instead of disappearing when the insurance runs out. The upgrades to the Cash Plan Calculator help chiropractic practices more accurately and efficiently bill the price per visit when patients use ChiroHealthUSA in conjunction with their insurance."
Miles Bodzin, CEO of Cash Practice Systems stated "We are proud to release this new version of our Cash Plan Calculator. It was a massive project and we know our users will greatly benefit as they now have a better way to deal with high deductible insurance and rising copays. Improving our software to work better with ChiroHealthUSA will not only make our members more money, but will make price transparency an easy thing to accomplish."
Cash Practice® Systems provides software and training for running a successful cash-based practice. Their suite of cloud based programs are designed to reduce a doctor's dependence on insurance and increase their cash collections whether they still accept insurance or not. The software includes four key systems that results in increased patient attraction, enrollment and retention. In addition to the Cash Plan Calculator®, their members get access to The Wellness Score® for biomarker assessment,, the Auto-Debit System® for recurring credit card payments and the Drip-Education®
