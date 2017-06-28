Auto locksmith and life opportunities - Part 2

A place where locksmith meets personality, a person on the go. An unknown path to success filled with obstacles. Write therefore exist, simple as that.

Part 2 – Live the situation - It's rainy and you're out there, you're not sure who to call because your car key is stuck in your ignition. You can't start your car and you try all of your methods for about an hour, eventually when nothing works you decide to call someone for help. It could be late at night and not many will be available.I remember the sirens blowing in my ear causing major panic to my nerve system, you have to get up. Already half-dressed running towards the aircraft trying to complete all tasks in less than a minute, suddenly the dream cuts off and the phone rings. I reach to the phone while feeling a major headache stabbing me in the back of my head while trying to wake up. "Hello my name is Sharon and I am stuck just outside of Kitchener 15 minutes west" I quickly managed to pick up my shattered brain from sleep and replied "What is the issue?" she said "my ignition key is stuck in off position" I guess I had to take a break from sleep for a couple hours. The drive to the customer which was located just outside of town in pitch dark country road is nerve-wracking. Just a year ago I managed to knock off a deer on the road, the year before I hit another one. Working as an auto locksmith got me into 2 deer accidents and cost me quite a headache but I managed to recover and rebuild the work lab again.Auto locksmith requires lots of patience and determination, lots of challenges on a daily basis and lots of haters. You have to always be alert and aware of your surroundings, many will try to take advantage of your skills and manipulate you but no worries. Those who spend their time on manipulating strategies do not spend their time on defense strategies. Your best defense is your attack, military lessons.Stay tuned for part 3!