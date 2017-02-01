News By Tag
Lock Re-key by EA Locksmith Inc
"Locksmith is a person who helps people, never takes advantage. Even though he could" - Eli Abbasov - EA Locksmith Inc.
A good rekey consists of new pins springs, well cut key and proper cleaning with lubrication. It also depends on the ability of the technician to adjust a faulty lock to work properly with the new pins after the rekey was done!
Years of work and practice with locks help achieve level of accuracy, while working under stress or pressure of business. Phone calls and constant availability is something that puts quite a lot of pressure on a person, but that's just a part of being a locksmith. While under this pressure a good technician always knows to prioritize and focus on the task. This doesn't happen right away and it takes years of practice to be good and confident while rekeying a lock. Practice makes perfect!
Your basic lock security consists of 5 bottom pins located in the cylinder core holes, 5 top pins and springs located in the lock housing. The top pins are compressed with 5 springs one spring per pin and they are equally placed and aligned. When you slide the key in your lock cylinder the bottom pins align in a flat line which allows them to create a small sheer line and the cylinder can turn. Basically you are pushing the top pins pass the sheer line inside of your lock cylinder. That way nothing is stopping your lock from turning.
Good lock re-key is always felt when the locksmith puts effort in his work.
You can find your local locksmith anywere on google but make sure you check reviews first!
