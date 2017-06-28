News By Tag
Fusing a boutique store and café in the heart of Norwich's, transforms the customer experience
The new identity, interior and brand experience for Waring's bespoke café furniture manufacturer, created by Prosper, has revitalised the business.
By consolidating Warings at Home and Warings Café into one cohesive offering, customers can now relax over a coffee while mulling over potential purchases. This blurs the lines between observing and experiencing a store and creates a seamless customer experience.
Strategic-led ideas such as cross selling and zoning areas reinforces this retail design concept, focusing on the product as the hero. The boutique feel gives customers a sense of discovery, with a journey that connects the café with the homeware on the upper levels and increases dwell time.
The old section of the heritage building links to the new half with a cohesive aesthetic that juxtaposes authentic old materials and traditional character against clean contemporary finishes.
Downsizing from a much larger store, space-saving ideas and clever use of the building's architectural quirks help to maximise room in Waring's smaller new home. Inventive, modular display systems double up as storage, and can be repurposed as visual merchandising stands and window displays.
Client Rachel Waring comments, "We are very proud of our beautiful new store and have been delighted by its success. Throughout the design and delivery process Prosper staff have been charming efficient and have delivered on all their promises. They have exceeded my expectations, which is not very easy as I have VERY high levels of expectation!
The Lifestore is now thriving, with plans to expand this new business model to other locations in East Anglia."
Visit https://madebyprosper.com/
