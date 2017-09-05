The new Lexicon Bracknell Shopping Centre - a future blueprint for revitalising town centres With retail design agency Prosper as Lexicon's Retail Design Delivery partner, Director Linda Tait reviews this innovative new scheme ahead following its opening to explain its success and significance for the future of retail. Lexicon Shopping Centre Prosper's adding the finishing touches MILTON KEYNES, England - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- "Bracknell is the first post-war 'New Town' to be comprehensively demolished and rebuilt, making it one of the UK's largest urban regeneration schemes with the Lexicon, a £240m, 580,000ft² retail and leisure development revitalizing over 60% of Bracknell's town centre.



Bracknell's background

Bracknell town centre was an ugly mass of Brutalist concrete from its 1950s origins as one of first post-war New Towns, built to house 25,000 residents.



While Bracknell's catchment area soared, its commercial centre declined, lacking appeal to attract shoppers from the affluent surrounding areas.



Radical remodelling

To address this, the Bracknell Regeneration Partnership was formed and proposed a radical remodelling of the whole town. The first phase delivered a new Waitrose supermarket in 2011.



Knitting old with new

Much of the existing centre was demolished though some historical buildings were upgraded to knit cohesively into the new scheme.



The Bull Pub - a listed 14th century local landmark - has been restored to form the centrepiece of a new town square. The original high street also remains but with upgraded retail facias to fit Lexicon's new theme.



Creating character and cohesion

The Lexicon's layout forms a basic figure of 8 with key avenues, each having their own character, varying in colour and cladding style, a deliberate design feature to echo the character of a traditional high street.



Shared town assets such as lighting, green space and meeting areas - now largely under single ownership - also aid coherence and enhance the scheme.



Integrated yet individual

The individual units all feature highly glazed contemporary facades for coherence, yet still allow brands to express wcj their individuality. Nando's restaurant has layers of fretwork and greenery customise its facade and add brand personality.



This was an integral part of Prosper's role delivering the



A lighter, greener feel

The concept of 'bringing the forest to Bracknell' incorporates Europe's largest green wall.Lighting solutions throughout add interest and ambience in the evening.



A blueprint for future town centres

Lexicon Bracknell is an exemplar scheme and will prove significant in inspiring future ideas on revitalizing other town centres in a desolate state.

It goes well beyond retail, providing a cohesive solution to breathe new life into tired towns."



Prosper's Retail Design Delivery service helps landlords optimise their retail assets.



https://www.prlog.org/ 12663688/1


