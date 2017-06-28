 
News By Tag
* New Artist
* Hip-hop
* Smooth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928


Smooth Drops His Single Track "When You Wanna Know" On Soundcloud

Music washes away the dirt from the soul of everyday life and you feel wonderful. Smooth's music will clear away all dirt from your life and he is now on SoundCloud.
 
 
Smooth
Smooth
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Artist
Hip-hop
Smooth

Industry:
Music

Location:
Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Music is the universal language of mankind. If you cannot relate to someone through words, then music is the way through which you can instantly communicate to people. When the evening comes and the stars appear, and there is no one to dry your tears, music will make your tears dry. It also acts like your friend with whom you can forget all your pains and feel free. Smooth's music is so engrossing that it can't just go away from your mind.

He arrives on SoundCloud with his alluring track "Why you wanna know" which is really wavy and has the magnificent flow. The song is perfect for any party. You should hit the dance floor with this particular song because of the presence of the hypnotic rap without giving any break. His nice voice in the song will make you happy. It is melodic and nice. He had a passion for music and has come up with nice song. His song is really commendable for the presence of the rock type of rhythm and every song lover will like to listen to his song.

The song will make you wave your body for the mesmeric beats. He has said "Music is my choice of drug" that means song is addiction and he can't stay without music and so he started to create different kind of music. He has assembled huge fans for his alluring artistry. Hip hop music has been known widely for its booming sound effect and various attractive elements. New artists are making hip hop music as they have the perfect blend of jazz, soul and Smooth too has created wave with his awesome rhythm with infusing drum and other important instruments. He has also made some groovy songs like "Isn't she lovely", "How to Love", "I just wanna be rich" and lot more.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/smooth_22/smooth-why-you-wanna-know

End
Source:
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share