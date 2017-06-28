News By Tag
SAPICI Positioning Statement and Recommendations on the European Diisocyanates Restriction Proposal
— SAPICI recommends that the identification and implementation of parameters, methods and values for chemical products evaluation and circulation in Europe shall not damage the European chemical industry's licence to operate and its ability to develop and offer polyurethane-
— Since 2004 SAPICI has been developing, manufacturing and commercialising truly advanced polyurethane products and solutions fully compliant even with the proposed further restrictions suggested by the German Dossier submitted to ECHA.
SAPICIis sharing today with the international media, along with its clients and key business partners, its Positioning Statement and Recommendations on the European Diisocyanates Restriction Proposal submitted by Germany to the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) and currently subject to public consultation. The complete SAPICIDocument is downloadable from the Company's website (www.sapici.it)
While fully endorsing, sustaining and implementing the strictest standards for the continuous respect of the human health and the environment preservation and protection, SAPICIrecommends that the identification and implementation of parameters and methods for chemical products evaluation and circulation in Europe shall not damage the European chemical industry's licence to operate and its ability to develop and offer polyurethane-
SAPICI'sclients know that since 2004 the Company has been developing, manufacturing and commercialising truly advanced polyurethane products and solutions fully compliant even with the proposed further restrictions suggested by the German Dossier submitted to ECHA.
"SAPICIis confident that any further decisions regarding the use and circulation of chemicals in Europe will be taken in respect of the demonstrated commitment, the achieved results and the progressive continuous improvements that the Industry through its players has been able to show and sustain," commented Cristian Furiosi, CEO of SAPICI.
"Already thirteen years ago, first in the world SAPICIintroduced aromatic isocyanates with ultra-low free monomer content (less than 0.1%) representing a milestone in the Coating and Adhesives industries and still a benchmark in the market. That means that even in case the proposed further restrictions would pass the on-going public consultation, and they would be implemented, there would be no changes for SAPICI'sclients already using ultra-low free monomer products: neither in terms of product supply, nor in terms of linear pricing. We also believe that for any standard PU application where formulations below 0.1% cannot be developed yet, the market should be allowed to use the available products, always in full respect of the existing laws, regulations and best practices," Furiosi added.
As regards labelling,SAPICI'sinnovative and sustainable Aromatic (both MDI and TDI based), Aliphatic (HDI based) and Hybrid Aromatic/Aliphatic Polurgreen Line of isocyanate products with ultra-low free monomer (<0.1%) already make it possible for the clients to downgrade their own products' Hazard Pictograms and Statements from "danger" to just "warning" — without the use of the Serious Health Hazard Pictogram —, thus immediately showing the lowering of the potential risk of the final products. Such advantages would not be possible with other SAPICIproducts containing even just <0.5% concentration of free monomer.
SAPICIwishes to reassure its clients that while keeping investing in the development of new products, the Company is not planning to discontinue its standard polyurethane product range.
About SAPICI — Established in Italy in 1936, S.A.P.I.C.I. S.p.A. is a global innovation and full-quality driven developer and manufacturer of advanced and high-performance polyurethane products for such applications as Coating, Flexible Packaging, Industrial Adhesives, Prepolymers, Inks, and more. SAPICI combines its product offering with direct and tailored services to its customers worldwide including continued technical assistance, research and development, and industrialization. SAPICI technical knowhow and testing and analysis equipment allow its highly qualified workforce to anticipate and satisfy the needs and requirements of its most demanding customers, contributing to paving their way to further sustainable success. Over 160 SAPICI employees located in the Company's commercial offices and in the three production sites in Italy and China serve their customers supported by a capillary technical and commercial global organization. More information is available at www.sapici.it.
