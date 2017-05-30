 
Industry News





SAPICI: "Our Logo, Our Journey: New Colours Towards the Future"

New colours for the Company's logo to mirror SAPICI's culture and commitment to sustainable growth.
 
 
CARONNO PERTUSELLA (VARESE, IT), Italy - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- SAPICI announces it is going to change its logo's colours to better reflect the Company's transformation path.

"Our logo represents each and every employee's commitment to SAPICI journey, in Italy and abroad, from 1936 to today," explains SAPICI President, Sasha Martinelli.

Over eighty years lived with a constant sight to the future. We team-up to best serve our customers, and we share the solid continuity of our growth path with our customers, suppliers and business partners, the communities in which we operate, the media and all the people in both the industrial sectors and the geographic areas where our products and services are. Our energies and values – both personally and professionally — are devoted to this.

To make both our products and services recognisable, SAPICI has adopted since its very first days a logo that would accompany our journey: the blue shape of the "S" with the stylized image of a lab beaker which we have now decided to change from its original yellow colour into silver grey.

We have chosen silver grey to represent and express both our company's independence and the experience we have gained in years of research and development, manufacturing and commercialisation of new technologies and formulations. Years during which, with deep respect for people and the environment, with determination and prudence, we have earned the credibility to take an active part in the transformation of the industrial sectors we serve. And we are proud of it.

"The new colour — silver grey — also to sincerely thank those who believe in SAPICI, in our skills, passion, dedication and potential, and elect to grow with us. Silver grey as we are always ready for new challenges, objectives and success," Martinelli adds.

About SAPICI — Established in Italy in 1936, S.A.P.I.C.I. S.p.A. is a global innovation and full-quality driven developer and manufacturer of advanced and high-performance polyurethane products for such applications as Coating, Flexible Packaging, Industrial Adhesives, Prepolymers, Inks, and more. SAPICI combines its product offering with direct and tailored services to its customers worldwide including continued technical assistance, research and development, and industrialization. SAPICI technical knowhow and testing and analysis equipment allow its highly qualified workforce to anticipate and satisfy the needs and requirements of its most demanding customers, contributing to paving their way to further sustainable success. Over 160 SAPICI employees located in the Company's commercial offices and in the three production sites in Italy and China serve their customers supported by a capillary technical and commercial global organization. More information is available at www.sapici.it.

Contact
Paolo Casciato
paolo.casciato@ybcom.org | +39 3666 852484
+39 3666 852484
***@sapici.it
