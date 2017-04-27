 
Industry News





SAPICI Forms Commercial Alliance with Sun Chemical

SAPICI and Sun Chemical have formed a commercial alliance to market SAPICI's lamination adhesives portfolio under Sun Chemical brand names in the Americas, Middle East and Africa, and under both the Sun Chemical and SAPICI brand names in Europe.
 
 
CARONNO PERTUSELLA (VARESE), Italy - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- SAPICI S.p.A. and Sun Chemical announce they have formed a commercial alliance to market SAPICI's lamination adhesives portfolio under the Sun Chemical commercial brand name.

The alliance allows Sun Chemical to market SAPICI's lamination adhesives exclusively in North and South America, the Middle East and Africa. Products will be sold under both the Sun Chemical brand and SAPICI brand names in Europe.

A leading producer of innovative isocyanates compounds for lamination adhesives, SAPICI's portfolio complements Sun Chemical and its parent company, the DIC Corporation's wide range of lamination adhesives. The alliance offers the most complete range of solutions for the flexible packaging market.

"This significant partnership will allow SAPICI to truly value our continued R&D and manufacturing commitment, investments and capabilities, and continually share these with the global flexible packaging industry," said Cristian Furiosi, Chief Executive Officer, SAPICI.

"This agreement with Sun Chemical will make it possible to provide the global flexible packaging market with our innovative lamination adhesives — including such unique technologies as SAPICI's zero-migration solutions —, thus generating new measurable growth opportunities throughout the industry and its target applications.", Furiosi added.

"This alliance combines the strong research and development capabilities of both Sun Chemical and SAPICI to provide the most comprehensive range of lamination adhesive solutions to our customers in the flexible packaging market," said Felipe Mellado, Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Chemical. "It also provides increased capabilities to comply with the most demanding present and future legislative regulations."

About SAPICI — Established in Italy in 1936, S.A.P.I.C.I. S.p.A. is a global innovation and full-quality driven developer and manufacturer of advanced and high-performance polyurethane products for such applications as Flexible Packaging, Industrial Adhesives, Coating, Prepolymers, Inks, and more. SAPICI combines its product offering with direct and tailored services to its customers worldwide including continued technical assistance, research and development, and industrialization. SAPICI technical knowhow and testing and analysis equipment allow its highly qualified workforce to anticipate and satisfy the needs and requirements of its most demanding customers, contributing to paving their way to further sustainable success. More information is available at www.sapici.it.

About Sun Chemical —Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC group, is a leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials. Together with DIC, Sun Chemical has annual sales of more than $7.5 billion and over 20,000 employees supporting customers around the world.  Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.A. For more information, please visit www.sunchemical.com.

Source:SAPICI S.p.A.
