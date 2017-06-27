New E-Commerce Site Increasing Independence for Individuals with Disabilities

Nonprofit turns to social enterprise over public and private funding

-- Like many nonprofits across the country, the Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF) was faced with the tough reality that traditional nonprofit fundraising models are no longer sustainable. In response to this challenge, ECF's CEO and Board of Directors set a bold goal: create new revenue streams that would augment and surpass traditional fundraising. To that end, ECF created an e-commerce social enterprise that sells discount office and janitorial supplies, with all profits benefiting children and adults with special needs: Exceptional Office & Janitorial Solutions, www.EOJSolutions.com.At EOJSolutions.com, customers can choose from over 100,000 name brand products for up to 40% below retail. They can also help create jobs for adults with special needs by purchasing SKILCRAFT® products, which are manufactured by individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities across the United States. Over 3,000 SKILCRAFT® office and janitorial products are available with brand name quality while selling for up to 60% below brand name products.The purchase of office and janitorial products through EOJSolutions.com supports people with special needs, including a continuum of lifespan services provided by ECF in Los Angeles and over 1,200 nonprofits across the county that employ people with developmental and physical disabilities. To reach nonprofits across the United States, ECF is partnering with SourceAmerica, a national nonprofit and leading source of job opportunities for people with significant disabilities.ECF's innovative approach to finding a solution to their fundraising challenges resulted in the creation of a social enterprise that will generate necessary ongoing revenue for the organization. They could have stopped there, but ECF's commitment to the larger community of people with disabilities resulted in their business model including the creation of demand for SKILCRAFT® products and ongoing support for a wide range of programs that serve individuals with special needs."We are excited to bring our e-commerce business, EOJSoutions.com, to the marketplace, helping to generate revenue for our nonprofit's operations while ensuring that each purchase allows our customers to save money and contribute to the development of an inclusive workforce throughout the country," said Scott Bowling, President and CEO of ECF.Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF) provides the highest quality services for children and adults who are challenged with developmental, learning, and emotional disabilities – empowering them to reach their greatest potential. Established in 1946, ECF is the only organization of its kind in California to provide a lifespan of services for children and adults with developmental disabilities.Nearly 80% of Americans with significant disabilities can't find jobs. SourceAmerica's mission is to create a wide range of employment opportunities and choices for this exceptional workforce so that they, too, can realize the American Dream.