70+ Local Businesses Recognized for Investing in Individuals with Special Needs

Linda Gamberg

Linda Gamberg

-- Businesses across Los Angeles are facing the challenge of diversify their workforce while both the minimum wage and operating costs increase. The Los Angeles Rams, Kingsbury Uniforms, DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, TJ Maxx and 70 other businesses are implementing a common strategy to address these challenges: including individuals with special needs in accomplishing their business goals.Each of these businesses is creating a more inclusive workforce by partnering with the Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF), a Culver-City based nonprofit that serves 3,800 children, students and adults living with special needs and their family members from 15 service sites across Los Angeles county. At the 4Annual ECF Business Partner Luncheon, ECF recognized over 70 businesses that invest in the special needs community via employment training, hiring and philanthropy. Four businesses were presented with 2018 Exceptional Business Partner Awards for their exemplary efforts on behalf of the special needs community this year: the Los Angeles Rams, Kingsbury Uniforms, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and TJ Maxx.The Los Angeles Rams was honored for creating paid work experience for adults with developmental disabilities by contracting with ECF's Exceptional Packaging Solutions. Kingsbury Uniforms, a philanthropic supporter of ECF for nearly 40 years was recognized for its longstanding commitment to ECF's mission. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel West L.A. received an award for hiring from ECF's Exceptional Employment Solutions (EES), which prescreens candidates with special needs who are looking for employment to become hotel staff. EES then provides no-cost placement and job coaching services to ensure both employer and employee expectations are met. The TJ Maxx store in Culver City was recognized for creating opportunities for high school students with special needs from ECF's Kayne Eras School to practice what they learned in prevocational classroom training at the store alongside their staff, from customer service to inventory control."These businesses demonstrate leadership by creating pathways to employment for individuals with special needs, and to a more inclusive future for L.A.," said Scott Bowling, President & CEO of ECF, to luncheon guests.At the luncheon, ECF also honored the late Steve Rose, who served as President of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce for 30 years, as a Councilmember for Culver City, and as an ECF Board Member for 27 years, by presenting the inaugural Steven J. Rose Exceptional Culver City Business award. Recipient Kevin Lachoff of Newmark Knight Frank was selected to receive the award for his dedication to sharing a successful future for Culver City, and to strengthen the Culver City business community.As Keynote Speaker, Nicholas Sandler, President of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation remarked, "Businesses, like baseball teams, need to create teams of individuals with diverse and unique talents to be competitive."Exceptional Children's Foundation provides the highest quality services for children and adults who are challenged with developmental, learning, and emotional disabilities – empowering them to reach their greatest potential. Each year, ECF serves more than 3,800 clients and their families at 15 program sites, in participants' homes, and in community settings throughout Los Angeles County. Established in 1946, ECF is the only organization of its kind in California to provide a lifespan of services for children and adults with developmental disabilities.