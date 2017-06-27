Deskun launches Multi-Channel HelpDesk integrated into Gmail

IT-startup Deskun launches a new service for business – omni-channel helpdesk based on Gmail. The solution enables to combine various communication channels as follows: e-mail, live chat, and popular messengers in one window.

Deskun inside Gmail

Media Contact

Ekaterina

pr@deskun.com Ekaterina

End

-- The Deskun developers have improved the existing service for e-mail customer support by adding channels such as live chat widget and instant messengers Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Viber, Skype, and VKontakte. Thus, Deskun provides small and medium-sized businesses with a tool for processing all incoming inquiries in one place, and helps to reduce the unnecessary actions and expenses for organizing a customer support system.Deskun is installed in a couple of clicks via Google Chrome and requires only a Gmail account for work. Also, it is the final stage of development for a cross-platform web app which will be available from desktop and mobile devices.Users are given a free trial period of 21 days, during which they can test out all the features without any restrictions. The Deskun pricing plan allows to pick and pay only for the required amount of agents (users) and channels. One support agent and one channel are available for free forever."Our team have been working on this update for a long time, and we hope that the product will be useful to entrepreneurs. We sought to make the service as affordable as possible, that is why we included a completely free pricing plan to support startups and new projects. I believe that Deskun is able to compete with its peers," states Yuri Grechko, the head and co-founder of the project.Deskun is a project of Yuri Grechko founded in June 2016. The service had been created as a ticket system for the company's internal needs, but later it was decided to make it commercial. Deskun operates inside Gmail, as this mail service has great reliability, high quality of spam protection, and useful integration for businesses. During its existence, Deskun has attracted more than 3,000 active users. In addition to customer support features, the service has options for task management along with free features for productive work in Gmail (email tracking, message templates, and others).