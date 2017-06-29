 
Game Of Scoot, The Scooter Freestyle App

GAME OF SCOOT is the definitive APP for riders, shops, brands and distributors of the world of Freestyle scooter. A formatted APP to compete alone or against another player. A real interaction space with many surprises.
 
 
BARCELONA, Spain - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The APP GAME OF SCCOT replicates the well-known game of the Game of Scooter combined with the trick dices where the player can test their skills with the Freestyle scooter competing with other opponents, choosing the brand and preferred store to give themselves. Meet and rank in the world ranking of riders who use the app. The player can also improve his skills by playing only against a virtual player who must win to raise his score and his ranking.

But the application is not only a game, but a powerful means of diffusion and interrelation between the riders and the brands and / or shops, an APP to globalize and unify the world of the scooter in a common space for all the lovers of the world of the scooter Freestyle.

The application was presented in version 1.1 in the IMAGINE EXTREME GAMES during the weekend of June 18 and 19 in the PARC of the FORUM in Barcelona,  and is available for FREE download on the android PLAYSTORE, while preparing the latest version that is currently in development on all mobile platforms and with its version of global competition with video management.

The reason for the birth of APP GAME OF SCOOT is the dispersion and difficulty of communication between all sectors of the sport, which led us to think of creating a space where all sectors of this sport could coexist and communicate without borders Language or geographical location.

The APP has already projected three versions of expansion with innumerable improvements and surprises such as the possibility of competing offline against a player in the other end of the world by means of validation of videos, or an APP for the brands and stores where they can manage the riders that have selected them ...

www.gameofxtreme.com

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cocoroc...

Txema García / Christian Castillo / Xavi Pallicera (CREATORS) GENIUSDISENYS-COCOROCO APP / GRAVITYZERO

646473286

Info@geniusdisenys.com / www.geniusdisenys.com

Txema Garcia Cuevas
***@gameofxtreme.com
