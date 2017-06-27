News By Tag
Geo News (Geo TV Network) used Quicklink Mobile Encoder for UK General Elections 2017 coverage
Geo News used the Quicklink Mobile Encoder for Live broadcast from London, United Kingdom to their head-office in Karachi, Pakistan. While filming, the changing weather and heavy rain did not affect the live transmission and the Mobile Encoder worked flawlessly in these challenging conditions.
"The Quicklink Mobile Encoder played a vital role in the success of Geo News coverage of the recent UK Elections. Our experience with the Mobile Encoder using 4G LTE SIMS was great and the Encoder was used as a replacement of 'Satellite Link'" - Zeeshan Haider, (Manager, IT & Telecom) Geo TV.
Because of using Quicklink Mobile Encoder and Quicklink Playout Servers, Geo News coverage was exceptional, received positive feedback and at the same time, it was able to save the satellite uplink cost. Geo TV plans to use the Quicklink Mobile Encoder in future broadcasts.
The Quicklink Mobile Encoder transmits broadcast quality, low latency live video over IP from the most challenging of network locations. The Quicklink solution has the ability to bond multiple internet connections in order to improve the speed and reliability of the internet network, meaning excellent results can be achieved from a variety of networks.
About Geo TV Network
Geo TV is a private Pakistani TV news station based in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Dubai and London that was established in May 2002. It is the No. 1 TV channel providing the latest local, international, sports, business and entertainment news around the clock. Geo TV is the first South Asian Urdu language channel to provide content comparable with world-class television broadcasters and it is the fastest growing TV Channel in Pakistan. http://www.geo.tv
About Quicklink
Quicklink are one of the leading global provider for cost effective, high quality broadcast solutions in the fields of news, sport, entertainment and corporate media. Quicklink provides over 400 TV stations with software and hardware IP solutions for the transmission of live and edited video. Quicklink's solutions are the best available for achieving superb video and audio quality from low speed connections up to high speed HD. http://www.quicklink.tv
