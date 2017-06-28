News By Tag
Why US investors gathered in the Big Apple for Israeli Startups
The Soho Loft Conferences and LDJ Capital supported Axis New York that was held in New York organized by Axis Innovation
Axis New York is a yearly roadshow of Israeli technology startups to gather and pitch to financial and strategic investors from the United States. It included numerous exclusive events which featured pitches from the Israeli startups followed by keynote speakers, pitches from investors and corporations, and investor feedback.
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake was one of the panelists for the main event, DLA Piper Venture Capital, which took place on June 27, from 11 am to 2:30 pm. He says, " I am truly honored to be part of such an exciting and momentous event for the investment community. I was able to share my insights and feedback as an investor. The attendees were able to gain knowledge on several topics such as the future of finance, media, and technology."
The DLA Piper Venture Capital event started with private one-on-one meetings with startups followed by several panels and presentations. It ended with lunch and one-on-one meetings. The topics discussed were The Future of Media and Technology, Investing in Cybersecurity, and The Future of Finance: Democratizing Alternative Asset Investing.
Some of the panelists and moderators were:
Adam Eisenberg, Lazarus Israel Opportunities Fund
Andrew Scharf, Vice President, OurCrowd
Charlotte Dillon, NEA
Claire Fauquier, Corigin Ventures
Jason Weiss, Axis Innovation
Jeff Parkinson, KEC Ventures
Jeremy Lustman, DLA Piper
Jim Halpert, DLA Piper
Josh Cohen, City Light Capital
Scott Kurnit, Founder of About.com
Some of the sponsors and partners included OurCrowd, Impact Venture Capital, New York Venture Partners, Citi Ventures, Scout Ventures, NYSE, Techu Angels, Sparklabs, WSJ Pro, Pitch Book, DLA Piper, Columbia Business School, and LDJ Capital.
