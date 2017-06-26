News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Is the Grass Greener for NLRB
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Is the Grass Greener for NLRB Under Trump Administration?
Event Synopsis:
Under the new administration, many alterations and remarkable developments are expected to pave their way to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB's) regulatory framework. Trump has not discussed in detail how the new administration will manage and address labor and employment issues, but is expected to undo most of Obama's labor-related executive orders and rules. Listen as a seasoned panel of thought leaders, professionals and practitioners brought together by The Knowledge Group provide and present an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as recent developments affecting NLRB and the potential impact of the Trump Administration to labor relations. Speakers will identify key issues and legal trends and will offer insights surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
§ The NLRB: Past, Present, and Future
§ Alterations to Labor Law
§ Addressing Opportunities and Pitfalls
§ Trump's Impact on the Workplace Regulations
§ Trends, Developments, and Updates
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Davis & Campbell L.L.C.
Paul H. Burmeister
Attorney
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
Jarad M. Lucan
Attorney
Burr & Forman LLP
Matthew Scully
Partner
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse