Industry News





The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Is the Grass Greener for NLRB

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Is the Grass Greener for NLRB Under Trump Administration?
 
 
NEW YORK - July 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "Is the Grass Greener for NLRB Under Trump Administration? LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for July 13, 2017 from 3:00pm to 4:30pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

Under the new administration, many alterations and remarkable developments are expected to pave their way to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB's) regulatory framework. Trump has not discussed in detail how the new administration will manage and address labor and employment issues, but is expected to undo most of Obama's labor-related executive orders and rules. Listen as a seasoned panel of thought leaders, professionals and practitioners brought together by The Knowledge Group provide and present an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as recent developments affecting NLRB and the potential impact of the Trump Administration to labor relations. Speakers will identify key issues and legal trends and will offer insights surrounding this significant topic.

Key topics include:

§  The NLRB: Past, Present, and Future

§  Alterations to Labor Law

§  Addressing Opportunities and Pitfalls

§  Trump's Impact on the Workplace Regulations

§  Trends, Developments, and Updates

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Davis & Campbell L.L.C.

Paul H. Burmeister

Attorney

Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Jarad M. Lucan

Attorney

Burr & Forman LLP

Matthew Scully

Partner

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/employme...

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Nlrb, Trump Administration, Labor Law
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
