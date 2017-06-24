 
Industry News





Traditional corporate training techniques are ineffective in the digital era

Office Arcade is a new book that helps transform your corporate training
 
 
EDMONTON, Alberta - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Trajectory IQ, a gamification software and services company, announced that their Founder and CEO Jason Suriano has published the book Office Arcade: Gamification, Byte-Size Learning, and Other Wins on the Way to Productive Human Resources.

Office Arcade helps HR and training professionals learn how to gamify their company content, attract motivated talent, and create a productive workforce that's a win-win for their business.

The book development represents the culmination of several years of work and explains the processes and procedures that Trajectory IQ has used to deliver digital learning to hundreds of thousands of users.

Office Arcade describes several key elements to gamifiy corporate learning including:

• Information on how employees receive relevant resources and information that engages their visual, auditory, and kinesthetic senses in byte-size bursts, encouraging them to play and enjoy the learning process.

• By using mobile devices, employee training doesn't have to stop in the boardroom on a company computer.

• How gamification also benefits human resource professionals with the flow of performance data that helps in evaluating current and potential employees.


About Office Arcade - With Jason Suriano's proven techniques, discover how you can gamify your company training, attract motivated talent, and create a productive workforce that's a win-win for your business. Get it on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2shYRGd

About Trajectory IQ - Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Trajectory IQ is a gamification software and services company dedicated to transforming corporate learning. Trajectory IQ was voted as a 2017 Top 15 Startup in Canada. You can visit their website at http://trajectoryiq.com

