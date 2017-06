Traditional corporate training techniques are ineffective in the digital era

Office Arcade is a new book that helps transform your corporate training

-- Trajectory IQ, a gamification software and services company, announced that their Founder and CEO Jason Suriano has published the bookOffice Arcade helps HR and training professionals learn how to gamify their company content, attract motivated talent, and create a productive workforce that's a win-win for their business.The book development represents the culmination of several years of work and explains the processes and procedures that Trajectory IQ has used to deliver digital learning to hundreds of thousands of users.Office Arcade describes several key elements to gamifiy corporate learning including:• Information on how employees receive relevant resources and information that engages their visual, auditory, and kinesthetic senses in byte-size bursts, encouraging them to play and enjoy the learning process.• By using mobile devices, employee training doesn't have to stop in the boardroom on a company computer.• How gamification also benefits human resource professionals with the flow of performance data that helps in evaluating current and potential employees.With Jason Suriano's proven techniques, discover how you can gamify your company training, attract motivated talent, and create a productive workforce that's a win-win for your business. Get it on Amazon: http://amzn.to/ 2shYRGd Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Trajectory IQ is a gamification software and services company dedicated to transforming corporate learning. Trajectory IQ was voted as a 2017 Top 15 Startup in Canada. You can visit their website at http://trajectoryiq.com