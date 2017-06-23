 
Industry News





Media Advisory - Immediate Release

Clinton Portis Response to Recent Sports Illustrated Article
 
 
WASHINGTON - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Although Mr. Clinton Portis understands the interest media outlets have in

the recent article released by Sports Illustrated, Mr. Portis will not be

making any comments on the statements found within said article.

"Dark days are behind, the future is looking bright" ~ Clinton Portis

The purpose of this Media Advisory is to provide media outlets with an

official statement from the camp of Clinton Portis, former NFL Running

Back

The lead Point of Contact for this advisory is Ms. Thomasina Perkins-Washington.

She can be reached via phone at: 202.486.0698 or via email

at: Thomasina@capitolpublicrelations.com with any questions and/or to provide any

additional information.


"Dark days are behind, the future is looking bright" ~ Clinton Portis

Source:Clinton Portis
Clinton Portis, Capitol Public Relations, Sports Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Washington - District of Columbia - United States
