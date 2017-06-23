Media Advisory - Immediate Release

Clinton Portis Response to Recent Sports Illustrated Article

***@capitolpublicrelations.com

Although Mr. Clinton Portis understands the interest media outlets have in the recent article released by Sports Illustrated, Mr. Portis will not be making any comments on the statements found within said article.

"Dark days are behind, the future is looking bright" ~ Clinton Portis