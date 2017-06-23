News By Tag
Media Advisory - Immediate Release
Clinton Portis Response to Recent Sports Illustrated Article
"Dark days are behind, the future is looking bright" ~ Clinton Portis
The purpose of this Media Advisory is to provide media outlets with an
official statement from the camp of Clinton Portis, former NFL Running
Back
The lead Point of Contact for this advisory is Ms. Thomasina Perkins-Washington.
She can be reached via phone at: 202.486.0698 or via email
at: Thomasina@capitolpublicrelations.com with any questions and/or to provide any
additional information.
Although Mr. Clinton Portis understands the interest media outlets have in
the recent article released by Sports Illustrated, Mr. Portis will not be
making any comments on the statements found within said article.
Media Contact
Capitol Public Relations LLC
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
2024860698
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
