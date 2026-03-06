News By Tag
LadyinTechverse Launches AI SEO Audit Agent for AI Search Visibility
Singapore-based digital platform LadyinTechverse releases the LITV AI SEO Agent — a free and paid tier, no-login tool built for AI-era search visibility. Technical SEO, SXO, GEO, AEO — all in one platform.
By: LadyinTechverse
Available at seoagent.ladyintechverse.com with no login required, the tool provides one free audit daily. Users enter any website URL and receive a structured audit covering four frameworks: Technical SEO, Search Experience Optimisation (SXO), Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO). Each audit includes an Executive Summary and Fix Pack with actionable remediation steps.
The Problem It Solves
Traditional SEO tools were built for a world where Google was the only search surface that mattered. That world no longer exists. In 2026, discovery increasingly happens via AI chat interfaces, voice assistants, and AI-generated answer summaries. A website ranking well on Google may still be invisible to the AI systems millions now rely on to research products and make purchasing decisions.
"Most marketers and founders know something has shifted in how their audience finds them online," said Fahiza S., Founder of LadyinTechverse. "What they lack is a clear diagnostic tool to see exactly where visibility is breaking down across new search surfaces. That is what the LITV AI SEO Agent provides."
Product and Pricing
The LITV AI SEO Agent launches with two tiers. The free tier offers one audit per day, no account creation, and full Singapore and EU/UK GDPR compliance. Paid plans from USD $7 monthly provide unlimited audits and PDF report downloads. Annual subscription at USD $75 and one-time purchase at USD $25 are also available via ladyintechverse.gumroad.com.
Each audit assesses Technical SEO, search experience signals, generative engine compatibility, and answer engine optimisation across ChatGPT Search, Claude, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews in a single run.
Why Now
The shift to AI-driven search is reshaping how brands achieve visibility. Google's AI Overviews are reducing click-through rates, agentic AI is fragmenting discoverability across multiple surfaces, and most brands remain optimised for legacy SEO. The 2026 winners are those who can audit and improve visibility across all four frameworks simultaneously.
Availability
The LITV AI SEO Agent is live at seoagent.ladyintechverse.com. The free tier is available globally with no account creation required. Full details and pricing are available at ladyintechverse.gumroad.com.
About LadyinTechverse
LadyinTechverse is a Singapore-based digital platform delivering practitioner-
