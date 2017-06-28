International Pop Star Jahna Sebastian Stuns on Catwalk at DI Fashion Show

Jahna Sebastian

-- After recently releasing her powerful single, International Pop Startakes over the fashion houses of London. 'When Love Shows Light' is off her forthcoming full length album, it was written, recorded, produced, arranged and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studioThe brunette beauty who is no stranger to the fashion world, as she has been a muse to many fashion designers modeled for the DI runway fashion show. Ms. Sebastian modeled for four of the designers and slayed a photoshoot within a stunning blue gown and millenary by. Ms. Sebastian strutted down the runway in her first look, asleek CEO business suit, then rocked the runway in an exquisitewhite dress accessorized with a scarf. Her third look was afloor length pink latex gown. Her final look on the catwalk was a mustard yellowbody con dress. Celebrity photographers Chima Luke Okafor, Monika Schaible, Jay Pedram, Jun Hwang, Gyps photography, Minde Lpi, Serguei Cherkassov, Mansoor Ali and many more covered the red carpet and fashion show.Ms. Sebastian continued her slay at the music and arts festival on board the Shipsomnia cruise. The fun filled luxury cruise started in Barcelona and went to Ibiza, Séte in South France and returned to Barcelona. Ms. Sebastian killed a fashion shoot that is now available inwith a few pictures from thephoto shoot shot by Amin Islam. Hair and makeup by Fahmida Choudury and the black dress worn was provided by. The casting director for the shoot wasMs. Sebastian recently did an interview withwhere she discussed all things music and fashion and it was picked up by several sites such asandShe is currently working with talented Russian artist, whom she is working on a series of art projects including a special art exhibition. She is also collaborating withon series of conversations for. Conversations to raise questions on many issues in society, music industry and much more which will be released as a series of talks. They recently filmed two episodes, the first being 'How to Be the Original in a World of Photocopies' discussing identity, staying true to yourself and forging your own path. The series are meant to help and inspire people all around the world with relevant topics and insightful outlook to create dialogue and push culture forward.show footageTake a listen to 'on SoundcloudEpisode 1https://lifevocabulary.tumblr.com/post/160041690684/serena-hussains-collaboration-with-jahnahttps://lifevocabulary.tumblr.com/post/160312489369/informal-social-conversation-on-creativity-artSoundcloudlink:https://soundcloud.com/multivizionmusic-1/fearless-jahna-sebastian-produced-by-jahna-sebastian-2017Soundcloudlink:https://soundcloud.com/multivizionmusic-1/aftermath-jahna-sebastianhttp://jahnasebastian.com/musicTo keep up withcheck out her social networks below:Instagram: @MultivizionMusic https://www.instagram.com/multivizionmusic/Instagram: @JahnaSebastian https://www.instagram.com/jahnasebastian/Twitter: @JahnaSebastian https://twitter.com/JahnaSebastianwho was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigiousis a multifaceted power house of talent. With her sultry vocals, captivating lyrics, hypnotic beats and exotic beauty she is a force to be reckon with. Not only is she an amazing singer and songwriter, she is an accomplished producer and engineer as well as the owner of a recording studio, Multivizion Music which since its inception has become the nucleus of Russian rap and grime scene in London.Ms. Sebastian continues to pursue music while raising her daughter born in 2008 (whose father is American super producer) and for three years she had been mostly working behind the scenes juggling motherhood and work.After producing and engineering a few hundred songs for other artists, releasing her 'Emancipation EP' in 2009 and a few other songs independently, filming three music videos and acting in three short movies, a feature film "Reversed" release in 2012 and numerous commercials. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated for Russian Urban Music Awards.