International Pop Star Jahna Sebastian Stuns on Catwalk at DI Fashion Show
Ms. Sebastian continued her slay at the music and arts festival on board the Shipsomnia cruise. The fun filled luxury cruise started in Barcelona and went to Ibiza, Séte in South France and returned to Barcelona. Ms. Sebastian killed a fashion shoot that is now available in Incoda Management Magazine with a few pictures from the Elegance Media photo shoot shot by Amin Islam. Hair and makeup by Fahmida Choudury and the black dress worn was provided by Love Seven. The casting director for the shoot was Susie Brit.
Ms. Sebastian recently did an interview with Trishy Marie where she discussed all things music and fashion and it was picked up by several sites such as ATL, USA and Chicago Bangerz. She is currently working with talented Russian artist Ainur Timergaliev, whom she is working on a series of art projects including a special art exhibition. She is also collaborating with Serena Hussain on series of conversations for LV MAG. Conversations to raise questions on many issues in society, music industry and much more which will be released as a series of talks. They recently filmed two episodes, the first being 'How to Be the Original in a World of Photocopies' discussing identity, staying true to yourself and forging your own path. The series are meant to help and inspire people all around the world with relevant topics and insightful outlook to create dialogue and push culture forward.
DI Fashion show footage
https://youtu.be/
Take a listen to 'When Love Shows Light' on Soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/
Episode 1
'How to Be the Original in the World of Photocopies'
https://lifevocabulary.tumblr.com/
'Conversation on Creativity'
https://lifevocabulary.tumblr.com/
Soundcloud 'Fearless' link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Soundcloud 'Aftermath' link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Jahna Sebastian Website:
http://jahnasebastian.com/
To keep up with Jahna Sebastian check out her social networks below:
Instagram: @MultivizionMusic https://www.instagram.com/
Instagram: @JahnaSebastian https://www.instagram.com/
Twitter: @JahnaSebastian https://twitter.com/
About Jahna Sebastian
Jahna Sebastian who was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigious Russian Academy of Music is a multifaceted power house of talent. With her sultry vocals, captivating lyrics, hypnotic beats and exotic beauty she is a force to be reckon with. Not only is she an amazing singer and songwriter, she is an accomplished producer and engineer as well as the owner of a recording studio, Multivizion Music which since its inception has become the nucleus of Russian rap and grime scene in London.
Ms. Sebastian continues to pursue music while raising her daughter born in 2008 (whose father is American super producer Swizz Beatz) and for three years she had been mostly working behind the scenes juggling motherhood and work.
After producing and engineering a few hundred songs for other artists, releasing her 'Emancipation EP' in 2009 and a few other songs independently, filming three music videos and acting in three short movies, a feature film "Reversed" release in 2012 and numerous commercials. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated for Russian Urban Music Awards.
