Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Josephine Hao as Editor

-- Pandamoon Publishing is pleased to announce that Josephine Hao has accepted the position of Editor with Pandamoon Publishing. "After many years of working as a clinical pharmacist, Josephine decided to spend more time with her three very active children. Her love of reading was also rekindled," said Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing."When some of her book reviews caught the eyes of a couple of self-published authors, she was asked to help edit their work. From there, she has gone on to edit other fiction novels, from YA to epic fantasy. When not editing, she writes for Fantasy-Faction, an award-winning fantasy website based in the UK," Kramer added.When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Hao said, "Every author's voice is unique, and I strive to preserve each one's distinctiveness. Publishing can be an intimidating but exciting venture. I am honored to partner with authors on this journey. Pandamoon Publishing allows each author's passion and dedication to shine through with each book. It takes a village to raise a child. Your book is your baby, and Pandamoon can be your village people."Josephine Hao refined her editing skills through coursework and started Envision Editing where she offers a variety of editorial services including developmental and copy editing.Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com