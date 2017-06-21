News By Tag
The Best Relationships You Will Ever Have
Your Tribe. Sisterhood is a powerful connection. When you have women around you who encourage and support you, you feel inspired and motivated to accomplish bigger goals.
Your vibe truly attracts your tribe. Like minded people always have a way of finding each other. The encouragement and accountability you gain from a committed group of goal oriented women is powerful.
Sometimes you can't find the support you need from family. That doesn't mean that they don't love you, they do. It's just that sometimes those closest to you can't see the vision that's inside of you. So, when you start to talk "crazy" as they see it, as your articulate your dreams and goals, family may try to talk you out of it. In their mind, they are protecting you, however you have to be convinced within yourself that the vision on the inside of you is worthy of your pursuit and energy.
Even the best of friends sometimes may not have our best interest at heart. Friends can sometimes be enablers of our own hidden insecurities. Friends tend to take sides when you break up, or even when you want to be talked out of doing something that you may be afraid to do.
When you cannot find the group support that you seek, the best thing to do is to create it. You don't need a lot, or if any, money. All you need is passion, and a desire to find and join others who are on the same path. Use your influence to bring people together.
Here are a few things that you can do starting NOW to gather around yourself the support that you seek.
Start a club
Host an event
Launch a Facebook Group (http://www.facebook.com/
Sponsor a Meet and Greet
The possibilities are endless…
Join me for "How We Lead" Register at www.drjackijones.com
