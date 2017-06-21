 
Put a Fire Cracker Under Your Networking Efforts This 4th of July

JJ Howard & Associates share three tips to ignite and add sparks to your networking efforts during this upcoming Independent Day holiday.
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- JJ Howard & Associates share three tips to ignite and add sparks to your networking efforts during this upcoming Independent Day holiday.

Jacksonville, North Carolina – June 27, 2017 – Jaynine Howard, owner of JJ Howard & Associates, announces she and her Dream Team will be closed from June 29, 2017 – July 9, 2017, to celebrate the 4th of July with family and friends. However, during their closing, you can still ignite your job search.

Howard reminds us that "The summer season is when many military veterans are making the transition to the civilian sector, and college graduates are job hunting.  The 4th of July is also a time for family barbecues, parades, and other events. Use this time as an opportunity to network. You never know who knows someone looking to hire someone just like you. These three tips will help you ensure your job searching efforts do not fizzle."

Jaynine's Tips for Networking During the 4th of July Holiday

1. Be on your best behavior. This includes dressing appropriately, watching your alcohol intake, and keeping your words and actions "clean." Don't say things that you would not want Grandma to hear. Do not post things on social media that you would not Grandma to see. Your future employer is watching you.

2. Let people know you are job hunting and ask them if they know of any job openings or can make introductions for you. Ask if they have someone on their LinkedIn that you should meet and follow. After the holiday, go on LinkedIn and make those connections.

3. Follow up with a handwritten thank you note. Express gratitude in meeting or talking with the person about your future goals. Thank the person for keeping an eye out for job openings. Include two contact cards in the thank you note. One for the recipient and one for the person to give to someone else.

Jaynine and her Dream Team wish you  "A safe and relaxing 4th of July Holiday." But reminds you "If you are job hunting be on your best behavior and carry an ample supply of contact cards. You never know who you will meet. It may be someone with a hot lead or your next employer."

Founded in 2006, JJ Howard & Associates, is a woman-owned and veteran-owned business. JJ Howard & Associates specialize in helping you discover who you were meant to be. Learn more about how Jaynine and her team of career architects can assist you by contacting her at 910.539.2810 or http://www.jjhowardassociates.com/.

Click to Share