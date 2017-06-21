Under the Banyan: Hand sketches of sustainable architecture used by building in Auroville

AUROVILLE, India
- June 27, 2017
-- "Under the Banyan" is our 2017 publication with Harper Collins that aims at highlighting alternative and sustainable solutions for an urban future. The book presents examples of passive design principles used by buildings in Auroville, with hand drawn sketches and illustrations. Essential aspects of sustainable development have been elaborated, including biodiversity, water management, ventilation, solar protection and waste management among others.
This book can be read as a journey, not just of principles of sustainable habitats, but also of five decades of architectural innovation in Auroville. As a space for experimentation, a unique feature of Auroville is that many of the ideas of sustainable architecture are put into practice, allowing it to serve as a great example to study these principles and observe their functionality.
We hope this will inspire sustainable practices and ecologically responsible development among students, designers, architects and developers working with traditional and modern day topical architecture.
)