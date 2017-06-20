News By Tag
AxSTREAM ION – Optimized and Automated Turbomachinery Design
SoftInWay, a leading R&D engineering company specializing in turbomachinery, announces the release of its newest software product, AxSTREAM ION™ for optimized and automated design.
Since 2005, when AxSTREAM was first released for turbomachinery design, analysis, and optimization, SoftInWay has been steadily adding new features to account for the ever-changing market. What was once a platform for flow path design of axial turbines has developed into a fully integrated software suite which can handle the design of numerous machine types (axial, radial, mixed flow, counter rotating, and so on) spanning a wide range of applications. Over the course of the past 12 years, modules for cooling flows and secondary systems, rotor design, rotor dynamics analysis, and bearing design have been added to the AxSTREAM platform – drastically increasing the speed of design. That being said, projects that once took years are now expected to be completed in a matter of weeks and sacrifice of quality, efficiency, and overall functionality is not an option.
"After taking the time to speak with numerous clients about these challenges, the feedback was clear. Customers didn't just need a way to speed up the process of turbomachinery design. They needed an intuitive tool which is usable for even junior level engineers. This tool must be able to perform multi-criteria and multi-parameter optimization tasks while minimizing the chance for human error and having the functionality to connect to both commercial and in-house software products. AxSTREAM ION™, developed for optimized and automated turbomachinery design, satisfies these needs and we couldn't be more excited to show it off at Turbo Expo this year!" Said Abdul Nassar, Managing Director of the SoftInWay India office.
SoftInWay's CEO, Dr. Leonid Moroz, will be unveiling AxSTREAM ION™ during a stage presentation at ASME's Turbo Expo this year in Charlotte, North Carolina. The presentation is titled "Next Generation Optimization & Integration System for In-house & Commercial Turbomachinery Design & Simulation Software" and will be taking place on Tuesday, June 27th at 4:45 PM.
About SoftInWay Inc.
SoftInWay Inc. is a best-in-class engineering company specializing in developing efficient turbomachinery and power plants by offering their industry leading turbomachinery development platform, AxSTREAM ® for turbomachinery design, redesign, analysis and optimization, as well as engineering services and educational courses. Additionally, SoftInWay also offers AxCYCLE for the design, analysis, and optimization of thermodynamic cycles and AxSTREAM NET for secondary flows and cooling systems.
