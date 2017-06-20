News By Tag
Bosco Tech Students Begin Professional Internships Throughout L.A. Area
The internships will provide the high school students with invaluable hands-on experience while increasing their exposure to STEM professions. The students were selected to participate based on high academic standing, strong communication skills, and excellent problem solving abilities.
Under the guidance of engineer mentors, the seven-week Boeing program will offer students exposure to a variety of aerospace engineering careers such as spacecraft systems engineering and antenna mechanical systems and design. They will also have the chance to present a group project to Boeing engineers, while Kaiser Permanente's internship program will provide opportunities for students to shadow doctors and learn about careers in medicine and healthcare.
The JPL interns, Shant Loussararian (Montebello)
"Our enthusiastic and hard working students are ready to begin these amazing internships,"
Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.
