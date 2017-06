Bosco Tech Students Begin Professional Internships Throughout L.A. Area

Contact

Karen Krynen

***@boscotech.edu Karen Krynen

End

-- Sixteen Don Bosco Technical Institute (Bosco Tech) students have been selected to participate in exciting summer internships sponsored by organizations including The Boeing Company, Kaiser Permanente, and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) that will have them working under the direction of engineers, architects, doctors, and scientists in the coming weeks.The internships will provide the high school students with invaluable hands-on experience while increasing their exposure to STEM professions. The students were selected to participate based on high academic standing, strong communication skills, and excellent problem solving abilities.Under the guidance of engineer mentors, the seven-week Boeing program will offer students exposure to a variety of aerospace engineering careers such as spacecraft systems engineering and antenna mechanical systems and design. They will also have the chance to present a group project to Boeing engineers, while Kaiser Permanente's internship program will provide opportunities for students to shadow doctors and learn about careers in medicine and healthcare.The JPL interns, Shant Loussararian (Montebello)and Frank Lora (West Covina) are seniors who interned at the La Canada Flintridge lab's electrical and computer engineering systems department last summer and were invited to return this year. Both students recently graduated from Bosco Tech's Computer Science and Electrical Engineering technology program."Our enthusiastic and hard working students are ready to begin these amazing internships,"said Bosco Tech Principal Xavier Jimenez. "They have undergone extensive job-preparation exercises to prepare them for the demands of the programs, and these internships will complement Bosco Tech's unique STEM-focused curriculum."Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.