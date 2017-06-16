News By Tag
A World of Awe and Adventure Surround the Colorado River in Moab, Utah
Says long-time resident Jamie Pearce: "The #1 attraction and must do here in Moab is the Colorado River. It would be a tragedy, I'm not joking, a real tragedy if you came to Moab and didn't experience the stunning beauty of the Colorado River canyons." Pearce, who manages the Moab Adventure Center, also co-authored Pocket Guide Moab: Last Minute Itineraries for the Undecided Traveler (http://www.amazon.com/
Here in what's been dubbed, "The Adventure Capital of the World," the Colorado River's corridors create one of the most stunning whitewater rafting destinations in the United States. From May through October, this liquid attraction offers rapids and ripples for all ages, whether on adrenaline-pumping whitewater, or a leisurely jet boat tour across calm waters or something in between – like on a paddleboard, she explains. All the action begins and ends in Moab.
The Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Good for Young Families and Beginnersis Moab River Rafting - Colorado River Full Day that combines easiest-to-maneuver Class I and II rapids over 14 river miles for adventurers age 5 and up. Guests can choose a paddle raft (everyone in the boat gets to dip a paddle) and two-person inflatable kayaks (weather, temperatures and water levels permitting). After running the river all morning, a stop at Red Cliffs Ranch comes with a BBQ lunch, followed by more rafting and swimming. The season for this program extends from mid-March to late October. A full-day rate is $94 adults, $73 youth. Half-day morning and afternoon programs are also available. For details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Good for Adventurous Youth 10 and Up and Active Adultsis Stand-Up Paddle Boarding Adventure that comes with a personal flotation device, adjustable paddle, a 10- or 12-foot Surftech paddle board, instruction as needed, roundtrip transportation to the river, snacks and beverages. Pearce says peoplegenerally get the hang of stand-up paddle boarding within just a few minutes over a flatwater, slow-moving section of the river. Once everyone is comfortable, guests push off, paddling past towering sandstone cliffs, catching the occasional glimpse of a great blue heron, a bighorn sheep, or a climber scaling the rock walls along the river's edge. For those who prefer just to float along, rubber duckies (inflatable kayaks) are provided. These are half-day adventures at $81 for 16 and up and $51 ages 20-13. For details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Good for Active Beginners, Intermediate to Advanced Raftersis Westwater Canyon Full Day that National Geographic called"The West's Best Short Whitewater Trip." This spirited oar-powered and paddleboat trip comes with Class III and IV rated whitewater and scenery and experiences unique to Westwater Canyon: stunningly beautiful and unique black, gold and red canyon walls, Indian petroglyphs that punctuate the river's course, and hikes to historic cabins and mysterious caves. This day-long adventure comes with lunch, snacks and beverages. The rate for ages 12 and up is $185. For details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Good for Everyone of All Agesare Colorado River Jetboat Tours that explore spectacular river scenery bordering Canyonlands and Arches National Parks. The newest and best-equipped boats are used to power along the Colorado River where remote canyons of exquisite beauty shine. Fun, thrills and laughter are guaranteed. An evening river trip that coincides with sunset includes a cowboy-style Dutch oven dinner followed by a tour of the canyons reflecting the colors of the setting sun. For more details please see:
-Jetboat Spin & Splash is a one hour tour at $49 for ages 13 and up, $39 ages 4-12 - http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
-3 Hour Fun Run at $99 for ages 13 and up, $89 ages 4-12 - http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
-Sunset -Jetboat Tour at $89 ages 13 and up and $79 ages 4-12 -http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Another trip that appeals to those of all ages is the 2-Day Raft & Camp program which includes two fun-filled river days, a lunch buffet (two), BBQ dinner, breakfast, riverside camping overnight with all camping equipment provided. The rate is $273 ages 16 and up and $201 ages 5-15. Please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/)
