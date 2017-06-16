News By Tag
Pit People Update 4: Vibrant Villains - Out Now on Xbox One and Steam
Pit People Update 4: Vibrant Villains has new story missions, 2 new multi-part city quests, and a whole new world map with 15 new bonus missions. With everything combined, players can expect at least another 5 hours of gameplay!
In addition to the update, Pit People on Steam will be discounted at 20% OFF the Early Access price during the Steam Summer Sale (which means it's actually 45% OFF the full release price point!). The sale runs from June 22, 2017 to July 5, 2017.
Other Steam titles by the Behemoth, Castle Crashers & BattleBlock Theater, are discounted during the sale as well at 80% OFF. Additionally, Steam players who own Castle Crashers or BattleBlock Theater will have a chance to unlock cross-game unlocks in Pit People.
ABOUT PIT PEOPLE
In this fast-paced, turn-based, co-op adventure players will quest and explore, find awesome loot, customize fighters, and recruit strange species! Pit People is a strategic game of positioning with single player story mode, two player co-op story mode, and up to four players for 2v2 in the Arena. The Pit People Early Access experience currently includes the intro parts to the Story mission, plus access to several world maps, quests, Unfair Challenge against the AI, and Versus mode. All multiplayer modes can be played locally or online! This game is currently being developed for Xbox One and Steam. No full release date yet.
ABOUT THE BEHEMOTH
Founded in 2003, The Behemoth is an independent game developer that self publishes on Xbox One, Steam, Win 10 and the Playstation Network. We specialize in making memorable experiences that are both fun to play and beautiful to look at. Making stuff with our hands and meeting the people who play our games helps the Behemoth make video games and toys that will make your brain explode!
