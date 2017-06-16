News By Tag
Erum Kistemaker Named to 2017 Florida Super Lawyers List
Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
"I am proud to be listed among some of the best lawyers in the state and offer congratulations to each of them on this exciting accomplishment,"
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.
Prior to the Super Lawyer designation, Kistemaker had been named to Super Lawyer's 'Rising Star' list.
###
Kistemaker Business Law Group opened in 2010 and their areas of practice include Condo/HOA Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law and Litigation, Business Law and Litigation, and Construction Law and Litigation. Their offices are located at 1651 North Clyde Morris Blvd, Suite #1, Daytona Beach, FL. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 5:00pm. They can be reached online at http://daytonabusinesslawyers.com or https://www.facebook.com/
