bChannels Partner Network Coverage Expands To Latin America
The Technology Industry's Leading Partner Channel Management Company Opens Office In Brazil
The recent opening of this Latin American office will ensure in-country support and help bChannels respond more quickly to technology company's partner channel management needs. This reason for the additional location was further explained by bChannels CEO, Matt Rowland-Jones.
"Opening up our new office in Latin America delivers on a key strategy for bChannels, to have coverage through local representation in all areas of the world. With our network of offices across Asia, Europe, the US and now Latin America, we can respond fully to the global needs of our clients through offices that bChannels owns and runs." Rowland-
bChannels has a rich history of helping well-known global technology companies with their partner channel management, competitive intelligence, and partner insights in local languages. A deciding factor for many clients in choosing bChannels is their truly global footprint employing experts with cultural knowledge and understanding in most regions around the globe.
"It's a real differentiator against providers who rely on regional partnerships and outsourcing relationships,"
This new regional presence is sure to create additional business for bChannels as the business expands to supporting local LATAM companies and global technology companies that have needs in LATAM.
Heading up the new office is former Intel leader, Allan Gochenour. Gochenour's experience in the technology field, working with both large and small clients, sets him up for success working with LATAM specific clients hoping to increase the profitability of their channel.
"As we expand our in-market presence in Latin America, we have boundless opportunities to share our partner network insights to our global and local technology clients. I am confident we can help our clients optimize and more effectively manage their channel partnerships in the face of digital transformation, new security needs, Cloud, IoT, and increasingly verticalized markets," said Gochenour.
bChannels delivers the future of partner networks for global technology companies. We have offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Through our global offices we provide breakthrough insights and trusted delivery to run the partner networks of the world's largest technology companies. Effective partner networks delivered by bChannels increase market share for our clients, and drive sales to end customers.
For more information, see our website at https://www.bchannels.com/
