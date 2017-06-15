 
OpenRoad Lending Employees Host a Blood Donor Event with Carter BloodCare

 
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of its community service activities for the year, OpenRoad Lending recently organized a blood drive outside its offices in Fort Worth, Texas. OpenRoad staff generously volunteered to donate blood by means of the Carter BloodCare mobile donation unit.

Chris Goodman, President and CEO at OpenRoad Lending said "At OpenRoad, we believe very strongly in coming together to help people in need. We hope that by uniting today to contribute to a cause like this we can really make a difference and help save lives."

OpenRoad also provides paid time off to its employees in order for them to volunteer time serving and working at local charities.  "Making good things happen for other people is one of the core values at OpenRoad. Providing paid time off for our team to volunteer at local charities and encouraging them to do so makes serving our community a whole lot easier. It's fun for our staff to take a day that they would normally be at work and use that time helping others" Goodman said.

About OpenRoad Lending OpenRoad Lending, headquartered in Fort Worth Texas, is an online Direct-to-Consumer auto finance company.  Recognized by Inc. Magazine as the 37th fastest growing private company in America as well as a "Best Place to Work" company by the Dallas Business Journal, OpenRoad Lending offers auto finance solutions to consumers with all types of credit in 38 states across the USA. OpenRoad Lending's online application and approval process enables consumers to apply for financing in the comfort and privacy of their own home at OpenRoad's website www.OpenRoadLending.com  OpenRoad's auto finance products include refinance, cash-out auto refinance loans and new and pre-owned vehicle purchase.  Customers who refinance with OpenRoad Lending save an average of more than $100 a month.

Contact Don Chapman for additional information at 214-393-2224.
