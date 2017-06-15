News By Tag
Dream Foundation & Headspace Announce Partnership
Meditation app teams with national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults to introduce an essential element of palliative care
A variety of meditation content currently available on Headspace, including a Health category which includes themed meditation packs to assist people of Health-related issues. Dreamers, whose life expectancies are 12 months or less, can benefit from these specialized packs including pain management, cancer, depression, self-esteem, stress, anxiety, and sleep. Dream Foundation Dreamers struggle with these realities on any given day.
"I believe this partnership to be groundbreaking as an additional element to palliative care treatment," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "Together, we are offering another platform for our Dreamers to help manage pain management, loss of self, and quality of life. I look forward to witnessing the positive effects that mindful meditation has on bringing inspiration, comfort and closure to those we serve."
Nearly 30 percent of Dreamers have young children living at home that can also benefit from the partnership. Headspace for Kids, a category of the app which is designed specifically for children, not only introduces them to the process of meditation but can offer support and stability through calm, focus, kindness, sleep, and wake up packages. The app even allows the user to program the meditation for three different age groups beginning with toddler up through pre-teen.
Consistent meditation has revealed a stronger personal foundation, thoughtfulness, and compassion for oneself and others, key elements of palliative care mindfulness. This extra layer of support will improve quality of life for Dreamers and those around them.
"We're privileged to be partnering with Dream Foundation as part of our Get Some / Give Some program, which donates free subscriptions to support a wide range of human needs," said Rich Pierson, Co-Founder and CEO of Headspace. "This is the first time we've partnered with such inspiring end-of-life experts and it's an absolute honor to offer meditation and mindfulness to their community of Dreamers, families and phenomenal network of caregivers."
The families, caretakers, social workers, and medical professionals who support Dreamers, as well as Dream Foundation employees and volunteers who work with those at the end of life, will also benefit from the Relationship category that offers meditation packs for patience, kindness, generosity, relationships, change, appreciation, and acceptance that can assist with personal nourishment and growth.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
About Headspace, Get Some / Give Some™:
Founded in 2010 by Andy Puddicombe and Rich Pierson, Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. With 16 million users in more than 190 countries, the Headspace app offers hundreds of guided meditations designed to help with everything from stress and anxiety to relationships and sleep. To learn more, go to https://www.headspace.com or download the Headspace app on the App Store or Google Play.
To help fulfill our mission of improving the health and happiness of the world, Headspace's Get Some / Give Some program makes a free Headspace subscription available to our nonprofit partners for every subscription we sell.
So far, Get Some / Give Some recipients have included those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, long-term unemployment and mental health problems. We're also working with people recovering from serious illness and abuse, families of cancer patients, frontline charity workers, trauma counsellors, human rights organizations and communities facing economic and social hardship. We're even trialing getting Headspace to the elderly and to people in prison.
