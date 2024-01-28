Follow on Google News
Dream Foundation Sends Two Families to Super Bowl LVIII
By: Dream Foundation
Caleb's terminal diagnosis has weighed heavy on him, his partner and their four young sons. Thinking about the special moments and priceless memories that will never come has been heartbreaking.
Caleb is determined, however, to "use this moment to make a special memory for me and my boys. They all have different likes but the one thing we always bond on is sports."
Caleb says, "For me the Super Bowl in an American pastime. I can only imagine the sound of the crowd, the smell of hotdogs, and stale beer, and being a part of something so amazing. For me it doesn't matter who goes or who wins, as long as it's a memory that will forever be held to those most important in my life."
Lifelong writer John's terminal diagnosis and life expectancy of six months has given him reason to reflect on his childhood, growing up at Watoga State Park, playing sports, and falling in love with football while watching Super Bowl III at the age of nine.
With a little penny pinching and a fire in his heart, John has attended an NBA Finals game, a World Series game, but never the Super Bowl, a Dream that has been lingering for 55 years.
"I still have people to meet, forests to explore, ways to give back, stories to pen, and yes, even deadlines that will be seen in a new light. Hopefully, the next story I write will be about how I attended Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024, and what impact it has had on my journey to live long enough to attend this game – the trifecta of sporting events," John says.
"The Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many but for those facing the end of life like Caleb and John, it is a Dream and a memory that will live with those they love forever," says Dream Foundation's CEO, Kisa Heyer. "We are so thankful to our friends at the National Football League who year after year help us bring these final Dreams to life. Their generous contribution and hospitality are a Dream come true for us all."
Dream Foundation Contributing Partners American Airlines and Turo as well as South Point Hotel Casino & Spa will also support John's final Dream to attend the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nev.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
