Keyhole Software Earns Microsoft Silver Competency Partnership

Keyhole Software has achieved the status of Microsoft Silver Competency Partner. Joining this elite tier of Microsoft Partners signifies that Keyhole possesses the highest level of application development competence with Microsoft technologies.
 
LEAWOOD, Kan. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Keyhole Software has announced that it has achieved the status of Microsoft Silver Competency Partner.

Joining this elite tier of Microsoft Partners signifies that Keyhole has achieved the highest level of application development competence with Microsoft technologies. It required a history of success within the technology industry and a constant commitment to customers.

To earn Microsoft Silver Application Development Competency, Keyhole employees mastered rigorous exams to prove technical expertise and wherewithal. Microsoft only recognizes Application Development Competency Partners that are leaders in developing innovative applications using Microsoft development tools like Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio.

Another key aspect required for Partner Status included multiple referrals by Keyhole clients indicating a positive experience with our consulting services and the demonstration of successful implementation with Microsoft technologies.

"The Partner Network gives us even more training and resources, in addition to early access to emerging Microsoft technologies," Keyhole Software Managing Partner Chris DeSalvo said. "Earning this Microsoft partnership is another way that we seek to further improve our efficiency and the way we serve our clients."

Keyhole Software (https://keyholesoftware.com) is a consulting team of software developers that frequently assists nationwide clients with custom application design, development, and modernization initiatives. Significant expertise with Java, JavaScript/SPA, and .NET technologies. Our expert employee consultants excel as "change agents," helping our clients to be successful with software technologies that bring competitive advantage.

Media Contact
Lauren Fournier, Keyhole Software
8775217769
***@keyholesoftware.com
Source:
Email:***@keyholesoftware.com Email Verified
Tags:Software Development, Microsoft Partner, Software Consulting
Industry:Technology
Location:Leawood - Kansas - United States
Subject:Awards
