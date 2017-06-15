News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Keyhole Software Earns Microsoft Silver Competency Partnership
Keyhole Software has achieved the status of Microsoft Silver Competency Partner. Joining this elite tier of Microsoft Partners signifies that Keyhole possesses the highest level of application development competence with Microsoft technologies.
Joining this elite tier of Microsoft Partners signifies that Keyhole has achieved the highest level of application development competence with Microsoft technologies. It required a history of success within the technology industry and a constant commitment to customers.
To earn Microsoft Silver Application Development Competency, Keyhole employees mastered rigorous exams to prove technical expertise and wherewithal. Microsoft only recognizes Application Development Competency Partners that are leaders in developing innovative applications using Microsoft development tools like Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio.
Another key aspect required for Partner Status included multiple referrals by Keyhole clients indicating a positive experience with our consulting services and the demonstration of successful implementation with Microsoft technologies.
"The Partner Network gives us even more training and resources, in addition to early access to emerging Microsoft technologies,"
Keyhole Software (https://keyholesoftware.com) is a consulting team of software developers that frequently assists nationwide clients with custom application design, development, and modernization initiatives. Significant expertise with Java, JavaScript/SPA, and .NET technologies. Our expert employee consultants excel as "change agents," helping our clients to be successful with software technologies that bring competitive advantage.
Media Contact
Lauren Fournier, Keyhole Software
8775217769
***@keyholesoftware.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse