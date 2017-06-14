Beacon Publishing Releases "Backbone: The Life and Game-Changing Career of a Spinal Neurosurgeon"

 
Industry News





Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Backbone: The Life and Game-Changing Career of a Spinal Neurosurgeon" written by author Volker K.H. Sonntag MD and narrated by Don Colasurd Jr.. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"Backbone: The Life and Game-Changing Career of a Spinal Neurosurgeon"
 
NEW YORK - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Backbone: The Life and Game-Changing Career of a Spinal Neurosurgeon" written by author Volker K.H. Sonntag MD and narrated by Don Colasurd Jr.. in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

On a beautiful spring morning in 1989, neurosurgeon and spine expert Volker Sonntag was just finishing rounds at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. At that same moment 16 miles away, a hard-charging boy named TJ veered his bike into the path of a speeding pickup truck. The impact all but killed the boy, leaving him with a shattered leg, severe internal injuries, a massive blood clot near the brain stem, and - but for the fragile spinal cord - a complete separation of the skull from the spine.

This is the riveting story of how Dr. Sonntag's pioneering innovation that day launched him into the forefront of the emerging field of spinal neurosurgery. Surgeon to a who's who of royalty, celebrities, and politicians, his clear-eyed accounts of failures and successes, hostile turf wars, media accusations of quackery, political challenges, and cutting-edge technical advances reveal to the listener just what it takes to be a game-changer in one of the world's most harrowing professions.

Revered by patients, residents, and fellows for his highly personal approach to teaching and mentorship, and for his example of life balance, in this book Dr. Sonntag also shares stories of his youth as a German immigrant in Cold War America that lend insight into how, with humility, sacrifice, honesty, compassion, industry - and humor - an individual can overcome adversity and achieve the American Dream.

Download your copy of "Backbone: The Life and Game-Changing Career of a Spinal Neurosurgeon" written by Volker K.H. Sonntag MD and narrated by Don Colasurd Jr.  in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Bios-Memoirs/Backbone-Audioboo...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

