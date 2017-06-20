 
The first ever "The Behemoth + Friends" booth at San Diego Comic Con International

 
 
SDCC Behemoth + Friends
SDCC Behemoth + Friends
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* Video Games
* San Diego Comic Con
* Indie Games

Industry:
* Games

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SAN DIEGO - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Local independent game developer and publisher The Behemoth will be exhibiting at San Diego Comic Con International for the 15th consecutive year!

Along with their ever popular custom built arcade cabinets for Pit People, BattleBlock Theater, and Back Off Barbarian, the game studio has invited several other independent game developers to showcase their video games with them at Booth 229. The Behemoth + Friends booth at Comic Con will include the following games:

Inversus -  Hypersect

Nightmare Cops - Newgrounds

Oxygen Not Included - Klei

Rivals of Aether - Dan Fornace

Salt & Sanctuary - Ska Studios

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator - Landfall Games

Developers from each studio will also be in attendance, so attendees and press will be able to meet the creators of these rad games!

In addition to shipping themselves over to San Diego, some of the guest developers will also be shipping over t-shirts that will be sold at the store in Booth 229. The Behemoth will also be selling a select variety of merchandise from their games. All merch will have limited quantities and sold while supplies last.

Finally, there will be daily Pit People tournaments at the booth open to all attendees. More info to come soon on The Behemoth's blog!

Original announcement: http://blog.thebehemoth.com/2017/06/20/there-was-a-time/


ABOUT THE BEHEMOTH

Founded in 2003, The Behemoth is an independent game developer that self publishes on Xbox One, Steam, Win 10 and the Playstation Network. We specialize in making memorable experiences that are both fun to play and beautiful to look at. Making stuff with our hands and meeting the people who play our games helps the Behemoth make video games and toys that will make your brain explode!

Games developed by The Behemoth: Alien Hominid, BattleBlock Theater, Castle Crashers, Pit People, Super Soviet Missile Mastar

Website: http://www.thebehemoth.com

