June 2017
Free Seminar on Aging Well and Protecting Against Elder Abuse

As we age, we lose functionality, so it is important to plan ahead for this eventuality to protect yourself and detail your wishes.
 
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- A free, no obligation seminar is being offered by local elder care attorney Terri Hilliard and long-term care and disability specialist Elana Foxx June 27, 2017 at Janet Levett Chamber of Commerce Center at 600 Hampshire Boulevard, Suite 202.  The 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. workshop will address a number of medical, legal, and healthcare questions facing individuals in the later stages of their lives.

Hilliard notes, "As we get older, we may lose some of our functionality that can affect our quality of life and ability to adequately take care of ourselves. And, while there is certainly no shame in aging, it is important to plan for the eventuality in order to avoid potentially costly expenses and other problems down the road that can impact both the individuals and their families."

Some of the important topics to be discussed at the June 27 seminar include: ensuring an individual's wishes will be carried out if incapacitation or death occur, discussing plans with family and doctors, effects of proposed medical reform, protecting families from the high cost of managed and long-term care, and selecting an assisted living facility.

Space is limited for this free seminar.  Reservations can be made by calling 805-201-2552 or e-mailing administrator@terrihilliard.com. Website address is www.terrihilliard.com.

Contact
Terri Hilliard
***@terrihilliard.com
Source:Terri Hilliard, PC
Email:***@terrihilliard.com
Tags:Aging, Elder Care
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Westlake Village - California - United States
